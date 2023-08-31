HUNTSVILLE — For the second consecutive week, Alpha Omega Academy rushed out to a quick lead and never looked back as AOA opened its season with another offensive showing to get the mercy win.
AOA played 20 minutes of football and eclipsed over 300 yards en route to their 62-14 win over Divine Savior Academy.
“I was just really proud of all 14 guys on the sideline,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “They all contributed to the game. Everybody played smart on offense as we didn’t have any negative play. Being able to score on defense was big too. When you win all the categories, you’ll have success.”
As the Lions’ offense ran rampant, AOA was only capable of doing that based on their defensive efforts. Senior defensive back Noah Weeks was one of those key players.
Weeks was able to read the Rays’ quarterback on three separate occasions as he pulled in three interceptions to limit the DSA offense.
One of Week’s interceptions was taken back for a touchdown.
On top of the interceptions, AOA forced three separate fumbles with freshman Hudson Ramey picking all of the loose balls up.
“We had trouble getting takeaways last year and it’s just eye discipline for our coverage guys,” Norris said. “When they come off the field and make a mistake they are giving us the same answer so we know what we need to correct. They have done a good job of committing or wanting turnovers.”
But on the flip side of the ball, AOA could not be stopped.
Junior quarterback Will Winn was a force and made all the right decisions as he guided the offense to 315 yards in the only half that was played.
For six-man, AOA has something a lot of coaches wished they had in junior tight end Zach Steffa.
Steffa, who stands above the majority of the team in height, hauled in five passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns and was the only Lions that caught a pass. His ability to get open and once he was in space he can take off and out run opposing defenses.
“We have a good mismatch with Steffa at tight end. He is fast, tall and Will trusts him so that’s a great connection,” Norris said. “Almost every play we run Will has a decision to make and that is why he is our quarterback. I trust him with anything and he is showing it now.”
As six-man football has a different style of play, rushing the ball is always an option for any member of the squad. The Lions took advantage of that.
The Lions rushed the ball 22 times in the game with senior Cody Stone getting a majority of the carries. Stone, a former offensive lineman for the Lions, lowered his shoulder on several occasions as he racked up 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore Issac Thompson, who started the season on JV, is making the running back decision tougher for Norris as he rushed for 73 yards and a score. The 73 yards was the most amongst the team.
With such a strong run game for AOA, the rest of the offense can open up, as the defense will have to start honoring the run game.
“We were just balanced and it opened everything up,” Norris said. “We went both ways and we had some matchups that we liked. Zach Steffa was able to exploit some holes in the secondary and Will made good throws. Being able to see that, they are confident and it is starting to show on the field.”
AOA will return to action on Sept. 15, when they face Westbury Christian for their first varsity road game.
