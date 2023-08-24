HUNTSVILLE — After two seasons of playing 11-man football, Alpha Omega Academy returned to the six-man ranks.
Despite the two-year gap, the Lions did not miss a beat as they only needed two-and-a-half quarters to get the 64-14 win over Burkeville.
“We really wanted to see them play with some discipline tonight,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “Offensively, we looked great pretty much throughout. I thought we blocked each other well. Will made really good decisions tonight and made some good plays. We did all the fundamental things well.”
Alpha Omega’s offense wasted no time getting things off to a fast start. Junior running back Lukas Collier was able to bust through the Mustangs’ defense for a big run that broke the game open in the opening minutes.
With the quick 7-0 lead, AOA continued to apply the pressure with another big play as the Lions scored two touchdowns in their first three plays from scrimmage.
“It was good for the energy, they play on momentum,” Norris said. “After the first defensive series, the fact he made that play to pick us right back up was big. We came out on the second drive and did the same thing, that was big for us.”
While those explosive plays made the difference, AOA was methodical with moving the ball downfield as each drive ended in a score. Junior quarterback Will Winn was also strong in his return as the starting quarterback for a Lions team.
In his return, Winn went 7/9 for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He was paired with a rushing attack that yielded 395 yards on the ground.
Collier led the way with 200 yards and three scores.
“It is kind of the fruit of the labor,” Norris said. “They have practiced those things the last couple of weeks. They made some strides in the scrimmage and carried it to this week. I thought they were consistent and what they were doing was simple.”
AOA’s defense was strong but still has some room to improve despite causing two fumbles in the game.
The Lions struggled at times to make tackles but were able to run to the ball and try to break it free. Both Hudson Ramey and Rhett Foshee played big roles in forcing the turnovers.
With the missed tackles, AOA handed the Mustangs both of their scores and missed out on the shut out.
“It’s just leaning on the things that we practice,” Norris said. “We practice pursuing the ball and collecting. Turnovers are huge but so are missed tackles. They scored on a missed tackle. We have to lean on what we know.”
With a big win out of the gate and not a district to call home, AOA must find a way to keep its energy. The Lions currently have six more games on its varsity regular season. In an effort to keep developing the squad, the junior varsity roster is filled up and will see guys playing on both teams.
Being in TAPPS, the rules allow players to play 48 minutes a week rather than one contest. With seniors getting a majority of the reps tonight, some younger guys will have the opportunity to show what they are made of tomorrow against Apple Springs.
“We have a full JV schedule so these guys are going to play a lot,” Norris said. “It keeps them engaged and if a guy didn’t get a whole lot of stuff tonight, he has a chance to do it Friday night. We have a lot of kids who are excited to go out and keep playing.”
AOA’s true varsity squad will return to play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Divine Savior Academy at Lion’s Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.