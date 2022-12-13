HUNTSVILLE — A quick offensive showing for Alpha Omega Academy was too much for Cornerstone Christian to overcome.
The Lions would get out to a 16-1 lead in the first quarter which set the tone for their 68-36 win over the Cougars.
“We needed to get back in the win column,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “Our guys did some good things and it was a good win. That was our last game in 2022, so it’s good to go out on a win. Hopefully, we can apply for it next year.”
AOA was able to get out to the quick lead until CCS battled back but could never bring the game within 20 late. However, the Lions kept focus and claimed the big win.
While the win was a positive, AOA wasn’t as strong on rebounds as Jones would like them to be. The Lions finished with just under 15 rebounds in the bout with a majority of them being defensively.
Not having offensive boards led to multiple second chance opportunities not being there.
AOA would also hold Cornerstone’s leading scorer to 15 points.
“Rebounds are definitely a concern,” Jones said. “We have to do a better job of rebounding. I thought we did a good job of extending out and limiting their hot shooter. We are going to have to go as a team and get to the boards.”
AOA was led by junior guard Hudson Allen, who finished the game with 28 points in the game. Allen would go 6-9 from behind the arc.
The Lions would also find points from the charity stripe as they went 12-21 helping to grow their lead.
AOA would also see sophomore Lukas Collier and freshman Colton Sikes hit double digit points.
“Hudson is quite capable and is a good shooter,” Jones said. “He just needs to find his rhythm and he did a great job tonight. Hopefully he can find that down the stretch.”
AOA now shifts their focus into game prep as they will have the next 21 days to prep for their next game. The Lions will open their district slate at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, when they face Lutheran North on the road.
And despite the gap, Jones wants to have one thing carry over for his team in the 2023 calendar year.
“The energy,” Jones said. “I thought these guys played with some pretty good energy tonight. It’s going to take that this year. Our district is crazy good and it’s going to give our best performance every night.”
