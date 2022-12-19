HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega football season didn’t end the way they hoped but they were still honored with their play on the field.
The Lions had 14 players earn nods by the coaches for their efforts on the field for TAPPS Division 4, District 3 play.
AOA saw 10 awards for the offensive side of the ball while getting 14 awards on the defensive side.
Sophomore Williams Winn and James Mayton led the Lions with three nominees.
Winn earned nods as the all-district second-team tight end, all-district second-team kicker and all-district second-team secondary. Mayton would gain his nods as an all-district first-team wide receiver, all-district second-team defensive lineman and all-district honorable mention punter.
The Lions have six players who earned awards at two different positions.
Ethan Rutledge gained an all-district first-team offensive line and an honorable-mention defensive line. Seth Burkhalter, Lukas Collier, Hudson Allen, Noah Weeks and Bailey Hall round out the remaining players with two awards.
Burkhalter finished as an all-district second-team running back and all-district second-team linebacker. Collier also earned second-team running-back honors and all-district first-team secondary.
Hudson Allen earned an all-district second-team wide receiver and an honorable mention secondary for his efforts on the field. Weeks gained nods as an honorable-mention wide receiver as well as a second-team secondary.
Senior Bailey Hall rounds out the two-bid athletes as he was an all-district honorable-mention quarterback and honorable-mention secondary player.
AOA’s awards would be rounded out with Jesse Peach as an honorable-mention lineman, Blake Christian as a first-team defensive lineman, Tristin Webb as an honorable-mention defensive lineman Cody Stone as an honorable-mention defensive lineman, Devin Isom as an honorable-mention linebacker and Isaac Thompson as an honorable mention secondary.
