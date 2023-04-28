Dear Editor,
The Huntsville Audubon Society had a field trip recently to walk in Etheridge Park in the Spring Lake subdivision. Named for Emma Fatheree Etheridge, dedicated July 11, 1987, this is a lovely small park with a diversity of trees, shrubs, and plants, and a small stream running through it. There are some lovely Cypress trees near the edge of the stream. It has a cleared area and a trail going through the woods.
This park is a wonderful asset to Spring Lake. We are so fortunate that there was the foresight to dedicate an area for preservation and to honor Mrs. Etheridge in this way.
Ann Staples
Huntsville, Texas
