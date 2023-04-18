Dear Editor,
A week following the “ public opinion” time at the latest city council meeting, has given me some time to reflect on what I observed there. Friends had informed me that our elected officials were voting to turn our library over to a cooperation, sell it out, so to speak, to privatize it.
I thought, no way, that couldn’t happen here! But it did. It did, with no time for Huntsville citizens to get any information, or time to review to sellout. It felt like it had already been discussed and determined.
Citizens spoke with clarity, respect and passion to deaf ears. The council appeared to be robots, with absolutely no empathy or concern.
After the vote was rushed through without any extension for people to get more information about the cooperation, it was signed and sealed except for three council women, Karen Denman, Daiquiri Beebe and Delores Massey, who voted against it. My question is this. Why were they in such a hurry? Are they not interested in problems that have arisen in other communities with this cooperation? Why the secrecy and the hurry?
To the library staff, my heart is with you! Thank you, for your hard work and our wonderful library.
To our council, I doubt that you will respond, but it would be nice not to be ignored. Step up to the plate. We elected you. I voted for some of you.
Marjean Creager
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.