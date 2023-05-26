Some things in life are not fair: I wish I were taller, smarter, more beautiful and destined to be Queen of England.
Alas, so sad - not to be. Conversely, there are things that are not fair in our community and may be corrected with enough of an outcry from its citizens and I am writing to address one such issue.
This past week I became aware that home schooled pupils of Walker county do not have access to HISD athletics.
This surprised me because about two years ago House Bill 547 passed in Texas, which authorizes equal opportunity for access by non-enrolled students to University Interscholastic League sponsored activities.
However, school districts may decide if they want accommodate these additional students and Huntsville Independent School District has chosen to not allow home schooled students to participate in HISD athletics.
Our family and numerous others have been paying heavy property taxes for many years, of which a big portion gets funneled to HISD.
We have elected not to utilize the school system for our children and that has been our choice. However, when I consider the many thousands of dollars we have doled out and then learn that our children, if they were interested, are not welcome to the services we have paid for, over and over again, I cry, “Not fair! This needs to change!”
Again, some injustices can not be changed by a vote or a board decision, but some injustices can be changed that way, like this one.
I petition my fellow Walker county citizens to please consider becoming a squeaky wheel on this issue and pressure our school district to allow ALL of our youth, enrolled or not, to participate in any HISD program that is funded by tax payers.
Amy Cradduck
Huntsville, Texas
