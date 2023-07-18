Dr. Richard Watkins is a genius in my opinion. His recent editorial was brilliant.
The Evangelical Fascists are working overtime to turn America into a Theocracy by destroying the Constitutional separation of Church and State.
I disagree with Dr. Watkins on one thing however. The Bible is not holy but is perhaps responsible for more misery and deaths than any other book in history and certainly should not be in any school library if far less objectionable books are removed. (My latest book is Satan’s Greatest Lies and the Ethician Bible.)
In 1965, I and four other White boys lived in the “hood” in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, above a junk store. We marched on behalf of racial equality and civil rights, which quite frankly was dangerous but we stood up for human rights for every human and are proud of what we were able to accomplish.
Tragically, the Supreme Court is controlled by bigots, justices that have blatantly been bought and paid for by right-wing extremists, and misogynists that believe that women should be the property of men.
Like Dr. Watkins, I also was a Company Commander during the Vietnam era, which included being “race relations” officer as just one of my many duties.
All Company Commanders in Europe were ordered to attend a seminar in Berchtesgaden, Germany, where Hitler had his “Eagle’s Nest Retreat”.
The theme was to coerce us into promoting Black soldiers ahead of White soldiers regardless of qualifications.
We had brilliant Black soldiers and if they were more qualified than any White soldier, I would recommend promotion for them.
However, we were in the very high tech field of strategic communications and had highly skilled draftees with degrees from colleges such as Caltech, of all colors, so I told the speaker from Washington D.C. that the skilled and qualified soldier would get my recommendation for promotion regardless of the shade of his skin.
(We had only one female troop. And her only qualification was that she had been the mistress of some general in Vietnam.)
If two soldiers had equal qualifications for promotion, I would flip a coin and the winner of the coin toss would get the promotion.
In any event, when I returned to Camp Darby, Italy, I was no longer Race Relations Officer.
George H. Russell
Huntsville, Texas
