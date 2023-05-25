The Walker County National Day of Prayer event on May 4th was a powerful display of what makes this community great. Over 400 people gathered together from all different backgrounds, denominations, genders, and races for the one objective of praying for our community and nation. This event, put on by a team of volunteers from various churches, proved the kind of unity we have here in Walker County and proved that there is still a group of people that believe the key to a healthy community is prayer.
Violence in our culture is raging, and amidst the violence, the talking heads debate the source of the violence. Some claim guns are the problem, others mental health. However, have we ever considered the source may be a spiritual problem? We are in the midst of spiritual warfare like never before, and most are oblivious to it.
The enemy is set on death and destruction, and we stand in his crosshairs. While the politicians debate, the enemy is continuing to build strongholds all around, and we sit and wait for his next move. Let’s take up the armor of God, and through the might of the Holy Spirit, let’s pray! Let’s not pray like we mean it, let’s pray and mean it. Let’s recommit to the principles of faith and stand together on the foundation that can never be shaken.
The National Day of Prayer was a great start, but let’s not let this be the only time His churches get together. We can do far more together than we could ever do apart. “If He be for us, who can stand against us?” In conclusion, I would like to say a special thank you to all those who planned the event, those who donated, those who prayed, and those who attended. This event once again proved that when God’s people get together and realize the power of prayer, the enemy shudders in fear. “Lord, teach us to pray!”
Dr. Jason Bay
Pastor FBC Huntsville
