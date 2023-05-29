On behalf of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum & Presidential Library, we want to thank the Huntsville Item, our sponsors Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools and CAT Cafe, and the entire community for their enthusiastic support of the inaugural season of Sundown at Sam’s.
We had great turnout and a wonderful response to all three concerts!
The animating idea of Sundown at Sam’s was to showcase some of the great musical talent we have right here in our area.
With your help, we lifted up five of these performers for evenings that were memorable for the musicians and the audience alike.
With such a great start, we are sure to see Sundown at Sam’s return for its second season next year!
Derrick Birdsall, Director, Sam Houston Memorial Museum & Presidential Library
Darren Grant, Music Director, Sundown at Sam’s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.