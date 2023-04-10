I am writing to support the families who lost children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The article in the Thursday issue of The Item only reinforced the anguish of those families and what they have been through, prevaricating and obfuscation at all levels from local to state.
The first responders failed and failed miserably. They were and are cowards. The prompt action and immediate resolution of the Nashville school shooting only proved how badly Uvalde failed.
I lived in Uvalde and worked at Southwest Texas Junior College for 15 years, 1973-1988. My son attended Robb Elementary School in 1974-1976. My former boss, mentor, and friend who died in 2003 lost his great granddaughter at the Robb massacre. I stay connected with her uncle. I feel the loss. Many of those children were probably grandchildren of my former students.
I am a Vietnam veteran, serving in the 2nd Battalion 14th Infantry of the 25th Infantry Division in 1967-1968. I know what it is like to receive small arms fire, indirect mortars, and rockets; and going to the action. Those of us there know what it is like to be pinned down and to evacuate wounded in action. I have also had the worst job in the Army: notification of the next of kin.
Something must be done by city, county, and state authorities to provide closure for these families.
May God Bless them.
Joseph M. Kirkland
Huntsville, Texas
