The State of Texas is moving it’s education system to School Choice. As a 79 year old tax payer with no children in school for decades, I fully support our Governor in this move. Out of my $10,000 tax bill, two thirds goes to the school district.
I’m sure that many other tax payer’s in Walker County with no children in school are in the same situation. So what do we get for our money? A School district that has received an F to a C rating from the state for several decades. So you parents with kids, please take advantage of this new program and get your children a better education.
My only objection to this program is that the tax payers can’t direct their funds to the school of their choice.
So, now let’s hear from all of the teachers, union’s and administration officials about how bad this is for them and all they need is more money not less.
What they won’t admit is that this is not about them but the education of the children for the future. We have.put millions of dollars in their system for decades.
If they had done their jobs in the first place, this would not have been required. So here’s the final word, no matter what you do for your children, nothing is a greater gift in life than a first rate education.
The decision is up to you.
No longer to the monopoly decision of the Huntsville Independent school district and their union’s.
Wesley E. Freise P.E.
Huntsville, Texas
