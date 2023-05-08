In a few weeks our nation will focus on those who served in uniform and rendered the ultimate sacrifice.
I began my military service at 18 in January 1970. I had so little comprehension of its import. But even then I had a life ambition. Our country in contrast had a draft. I discovered a Marine Corps program that met both goals. Our nation was not wholly receptive of military service.
In June 2007, I retired from the Army. Between 1970 and 2007, albeit with a break in service between 1973 and 1979, I served with service members dedicated to each other in ways that defy description. With no regard for the various classifications that occupy civilians or, better, politicians; we served as a “band of siblings”—a family. We were not admittedly without issues (I was JAG).
Physically fit, mentally alert, but trusting in one other, we served where and when our civil leaders directed at the behest of various interests.
During that period of my military service, civil leadership found many global opportunities to send their constituents’ children into harm’s way (e.g., Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Cyprus, Lebanon, Israel, Congo, Iran, Honduras, Persian Gulf, Panama, Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Grenada, Somalia, Iraq, Haiti, Macedonia, Jordan, Yemen, Afghanistan.
When someone new would join, I would counsel, “You are going to now pay attention to world news because when some development occurs somewhere, you may be going.” Indeed, most Americans are unaware of the scope of our nation’s use of military force.
Sadly, I recall those I knew who were sent in harm’s way so full of vigor, only to return bearing the scars of their service—or, more tragically, in a coffin.
One, in particular, was eagerly awaiting her retirement in only a few months. It never occurred.
I became a senior leader and was once asked, “What is the most difficult decision you made in your life?” I answered, “Having to determine which of my soldiers I was going to send down range.” While in command, that burden and its responsibility rested heavily on me. During my tenure, God and good fortune favored me...and each of them.
As this Memorial Day approaches, mindful or our nation’s leaders’, academicians’, and news agencies’ focus on particular global issues, time and an opportunity will inevitably commit American military involvement with concomitant loss of our nation’s treasure in lives and fortunes.
I suppose I should take comfort that despite our leaders’ lapse in personal military service, they possess more acumen in its employment and others’ sacrifice.
As for myself, I will remember with particularity those I knew who gave their lives in service to our nation and those who preceded them. God bless each of them and their families.
Sincerely,
Jaime R. Román
Colonel (retired), U.S. Army
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.