Today, I am writing to memorialize the nineteen students and teacher who were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.
A year later, the anguish and loss continue for those families. The city, county, and state continue prevaricating and obfuscating at all levels of government.
So far the grief of the families continues.
They still seek answers.
Today, I want to memorialize the nineteen who lost their lives so needlessly.
May God Bless them and give them comfort! May we not forget them. On May 24, may we all offer a prayer for comfort for those families.
I lived in Uvalde and worked at Southwest Texas Junior College for fifteen years, 1973-1988.
My son attended Robb Elementary School from 1974-1976. My former boss, mentor, and friend, Dardus J. Elrod (who died in 2003) lost his great granddaughter at the Robb massacre.
I stay connected with her Uncle. I still feel the loss.
Many of those children were probably grandchildren of my former students.
May God Bless them.
Joseph M. Kirkland
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.