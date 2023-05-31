I would to thank Vance Howard for bringing the Cafe Texan back to life? Not only did he rebuild the restaurant and build a museum, he also restored a significant historic building in our downtown all the way back to the studs, some of which I am sure he replaced too! What a remarkable creation and watershed achievement for the restoration of downtown. Mr. Howard has truly created a landmark, built on a legend delivered by the legacy of John Strickland protected and nurtured for the past few decades. The place feels like the Cattle Barons Grill at the famous Shamrock Hotel in the hay day of the rising star that the world knows as Texas. It was so first class, relative to the field, everybody had to go back to the drawing board and refigure their design, service and standards. The investment and attention to detail Mr. Howard deployed in downtown Huntsville is an homage, and honors our town and the citizens of Huntsville he so obviously cares about. To bring a collection of world class artifacts together including Napoleons pistols, Samurai Armor and Grecian Erns, from ancient swords and daggers to the boots and belt buckle of Dave Ward, makes your head spin. There is almost everything but the Shroud of Turin! The lay person could get a sense of all human history in 2,000 square feet! You can show up for a coffee and get a brief tour of Western Culture all at the same time. As the former Cafe Texan was a masterpiece of nostalgia and memories so it is reincarnation. And maybe the only difference in the spirit of the owners is that the new Texan has museum lighting! Vance grew up in Huntsville, loved the Cafe Texan and it shows. When John put the building and business up for sale a few years ago, Vance purchased it and persevered through the pandemic, and the setbacks and rigors of reconstruction to preserve and deliver to us all this masterpiece. I understand it even has an elevator, and while I don’t need it yet, for many of Vance’s lucky customers who he helps with financial planning and investments, they can go straight to the top of the second floor to his offices which now look over the Courthouse and Sam Houston Avenue. I’m imagining I can hear Vance’s mind working may years ago and that he was thinking something like this, “One day I want to have my office on top of the Cafe Texan so I can walk downstairs and have coffee and breakfast with my friends.” If so, his dream has come true! And in doing so is helping Huntsville’s dream of getting better every day, a reality. Thank you, Vance.
Sincerely,
John Smither
Huntsville, Texas
