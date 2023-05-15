Recently my brother was admitted to Huntsville Memorial Hospital for what turned out to be a prolonged stay. This experience greatly impressed me with the quality of the staff at HMH.
He was first taken to the Emergency Room. When I arrived I found the ER to be very busy. However, I noticed that the staff was working together as a well organized team to meet the needs of the patients.
Dr. Kahn and the nurses in charge of my brother worked quickly and efficiently to meet his needs and stabilize him. They all without exception explained clearly what they knew, what the plan was, and listened to any questions I had clearly answering them.
My brother was admitted to HMH, where he was housed on the 3rd floor. Dr. Jafri and his staff were fantastic. Dr. Jafri never failed to explain clearly what his concerns were, always listened to the information I could give him about my brother’s conditions, and responded to any of my concerns about what seemed to be unusual about him. Once, when I got to the hospital after he had made his rounds, he saw me in the hallway and made the time to update me on my brother’s situation.
Dr. Mohsin, Dr. Segal and Dr. Shukla also worked to help care for my brother, and their talents are greatly appreciated.
Ms. Stacy and her nursing staff are outstanding. The CNAs, LVNs, RNs, and PAs all were wonderful. RN Fida was especially diligent in her care, expressing great concern for his recovery. Austin, Faith, Jackie, Morgan, and the other staff (I’m very sorry I did not get everyones’ names!) were unfailingly helpful and upbeat, all providing excellent care for my brother and listening patiently to my questions. Ms. Stacy herself went out of her way to ensure that I had coffee and any other needs met while I was helping care for my brother.
Throughout the time of my brother’s hospitalization I received the very strong impression that the staff at HMH enjoy working together as a team caring for their patients.
I ought not fail to recognize the food service as well. Helping care for my brother I had the chance to take several meals at HMH, both in the cafeteria and in the room.
I was, frankly, surprised and pleased with the variety of the cafeteria offerings and the quality of all the food there. Were I to be working and looking for a place to go out to eat lunch, I would not hesitate to swing by the hospital cafeteria for a delicious meal.
While no one enjoys the need to go to the hospital, I was very pleased with the way all the staff at HMH worked to care for my brother, to help him recover, and to get him back to his every day life. The people at HMH make it a very good place to go when necessary. It is evident that the management of HMH values the doctors, nursing, and support staff who work there and made it a pleasant place to work.
I want to express my thanks to everyone at HMH for the care they gave to my brother in his time of need.
Sincerely,
John Unger
Huntsville, Texas
