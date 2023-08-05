First, I would like to thank the Huntsville Item for in-depth coverage of the City of Huntsville’s work to create an expansive zoning plan for Huntsville. In a recent article on the subject, it appeared that I am for expanding zoning in Huntsville. To be clear, I oppose vigorously the expansion of zoning.
Dr. Bill Green, former Mayor, councilman, economics professor spoke at the last meeting against the expansion of zoning. Dr. Green researched zoning over 30 years ago and testified at this latest meeting that it was harmful to the interests of property owners, created additional layers of regulation, made housing less affordable and more. I encourage the Item and readers to go look at the video of the meeting on the City of Huntsville Facebook or web page and see for yourself what was said at this meeting. There is overwhelming opposition to expanding zoning in Huntsville.
My comments on supporting good land planning were that what we have now is sufficient. There is no real need to change the current code to allow the city more power to “guide” growth.
My testimony at this meeting was that a new zoning ordinance, particularly in this period of outrageous taxes, debt and economic stress will be very harmful.
The city presentation provided no urgent need to engage in this divisive and harmful initiative. Adding an additional layer of government, cost and process should be fought and defeated with every ounce of our ability.
I opened my comments with the warning that the last time I spoke on an issue at City Council it ended up in a political advertisement out of context and completely opposite of my presentation. As Ronald Reagan said, “Well here we go again.”
Ben Bius
Huntsville, Texas
Bureaucrats attempting to make a power grab
The first I had ever heard about a plot to create ten zoning districts with the establishment of “zoning police” to harass, fine and even jail tax paying citizens over technicalities will only cause citizens to live outside the city limits. It was a baldfaced lie that stake holders were asked to participate in the planning.
The insane “dog and pony show” at the library in regard to making Huntsville more of a nightmare than it already is, made me sick to my stomach, while Huntsville’s trees continue to be destroyed while dozens of unsafe and ugly abandoned buildings rot.
Tax payer paid bureaucrats always want to build empires to rule over citizens by concocting absurd rules that have no public purpose in order to extract money from hard working citizens.
After I thought it was time for public input, I tried to explain that Huntsville’s broken sidewalks are not only a safety hazard but are in serious violation of Federal Law, and the city refuses to abide by Federal Law which is why my crippled wife has never been able to visit our Museum of African and African American Art, History and Culture, even though she paid 50% of its cost.
The so-called Mayor shut me down and didn’t allow me to finish my statement, yet he had promised to have the city pay for the $50,000 plus in damages to our Children’s Museum. A couple of months ago the Mayor, when asked when The Ethician Foundation was going to finally receive the promised money, he said “you will never get a dime” and stormed off.
Other parasites promoting abject costly stupidity included the city “mis-Manager,” and other folks that had repeatedly lied to me, knew about the druggies that had invaded our $600,000 house at 1700 Ave S. HPD knew the names of the arsonists that started the fire that blew the place up and have never been arrested.
The absolutely insane destruction of our beautiful City Hall, was in my opinion a serious felony and whoever promoted that crime should be charged with destruction of valuable tax-payer owned assets. There is far too much room for kickbacks, graft and corruption in senseless and costly wastes of taxpayer owned resources.
The new Chief of Police can be seen orchestrating the gang of cops that invaded my office property, assaulted me and threw me in jail for taking photos of criminal trespass and criminal vandalism on our historic properties that had belonged to Sam Houston.
I had been accompanied by two of my attorneys who told me to take the photos of proof of the crimes against our historic properties. The minute my attorneys left, the gang of dirty cops came to criminally assault me, and throw me in jail.
Go to www.georgerussell.net to see photos of the assault and TikTok which can be found at: https://www.tiktok.com/@georgehawrussell?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc. On TikTok you can see “slums of Huntsville”, our pathetic city parks, and even me being threatened by a city official.
George H. Russell
Huntsville, Texas
