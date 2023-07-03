First of all let me state that Donnie Calvin is an extremely ethical human being. He was hired by Sam Houston Electric Corp to positively negotiate with me when the then CEO was arrogant and refused to negotiate to spare our church cemeteries and our archaeological landmarks from being bulldozed into oblivion.
I wish he had called me and visited with me in one or more of our free admission museums before errors were published in the Item.
There is no such entity called the Walker County Historical Society. I have been a member, now emeritus of the Walker County Historical Commission since around 1974.
They have no money to sustain 14 museums so our daughter Anne, worked with the mega-million dollar scions of the Meadow’s Foundation, to produce a video to show to the President of SHSU offering our 12 historic buildings on University Avenue to serve as an Institute for Texian Studies with each building dedicated to Texas history, Texas Geography, Texas Art, Texas architecture, Texas agriculture and so on. The president refused to even look at the power point presentation.
“We have attempted to bond with local entities to make sure that my wife is able to visit our Museum of African and African American Art, History and Culture but the city refuses to make the public sidewalk safe. However, we always make our properties as safe as possible at our own expense.”
We have provided handrails for senior citizens in our village in Italy for the first time in over 1,000 years and we provide handicap access to our restrooms and other facilities, but when the city refuses to follow Federal Law, we are handicapped.
We have a security guard that lives under the Museum of Texas Furniture and when criminals tore down our church’s anti-death penalty sign and stomped on it HPD refused to investigate although we had security camera evidence and when a man stole the sign. HPD told me that I was going to burn in the fires of hell and refused to arrest the man and even charge him a $5 fine.
My wife is crippled and in a wheelchair, both of my parents were handicapped, I am handicapped and we have had to deal with for over half a century.
The city took away the two hour free parking signs and replaced them with visitors having to pay and we have never turned anyone away when visitors call for free admission, unlike the museums that make sure that poor families can’t visit due to poverty.
We have offered our museums to The Texas Historical Commission, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and SHSU.
SHSU only wants to bulldoze the historic buildings for more parking lots. We have been working with the Executive Director of Preservation Texas to donate our historic buildings to that organization. We have offered facilities for $1 a year.
I take issue hearing our extremely valuable and historic buildings lack “street appeal” when all fulfill all codes. We have been threatened and harassed illegally by code folks that have no education in regard to historic preservation.
I would be more than happy to educate you and anyone else that would like to see the world’s largest collection of Texas 19th century furniture and our other nationally significant collections.
We do not believe in any museum in the world charging admission. It is poor children that need the experience the most.
George H. Russell
Huntsville, Texas
