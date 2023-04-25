Texas Parks and Wildlife hunting rules are responsible for the feral hog problem. It is legal to kill Mountain Lions, Bobcats, Coyotes, and Foxes year round in Texas and even shoot these valuable native predators from helicopters.
Destroying the wildlife that best controls feral hog populations is not only unethical, but is just plain stupid.
When we purchased our first thousand acres of wildlife habitat on Lake Livingston, we had a huge feral hog problem with boars with huge tusks weighting over 300 pounds. Trespassers had invaded our wildlife sanctuaries before 1998, when we began a 23 year effort to keep the poachers out to allow our native predator population to recover from decades of senseless killing. We would find coyote carcasses hung on our fences and even red wolves, which had been virtually exterminated.
We have been begging Texas Parks and Wildlife to re-introduce Black Bears for decades as East Texas was the “Land of Bears and Honey”, before they were stupidly wiped out. Black bears can take down a 400 pound boar for a tasty meal. Unfortunately, the only bears coming in from Arkansas are young males looking for girlfriends of which there are none.
After our predator populations recovered, including occasional Cougars, the population of feral hogs crashed, making it difficult to kill one to feed our Red Wolves and Bald Eagles, meaning I had to resort to buying chicken meat in order to photograph our Red Wolves that were being studied by scientists from St. Mary’s University. We don’t know yet, what percentage of Red Wolf Ghost Alleles are intact, but our wild canids are definitely not Coyotes.
Our 12 year old Boston Terrier, spotted a mother hog followed by several just born piglets, He leapt out of the window of our Ford 350 and killed the closest piglet in 45 seconds and then chased the others into the woods to kill each of them in less than ten minutes total time.
Texas Parks and Wildlife should allow the killing of native predators by special permit only and only if they are presenting a serious danger to humans and domestic animals.
Continuing to allow the wholesale slaughter of the very animals that control feral hog populations at no cost is offensive to anyone with common sense.
George H. Russell, President
THE ETHICIAN FOUNDATION
