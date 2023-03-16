It does not strike me as coincidental that this letter comes at a time when people in our community are engaging in discourse regarding a shared vision of our community. I read your article with interest, given our shared commitment to the Christian faith and your standing in the community. Some of the issues you cover resonate with me in a positive way; however, I disagreed with the overall spirit. I hope you receive this in the good faith with which it is intended.
First, you contrast the love of God and neighbor with critical race theory and “wokeism.” Mr. Brauninger, these comments seem to be more informed by ingesting talking points from Fox News than any interpretation of scripture that I am aware of. As I see it, “wokeism” is a term that has been generated to solidify current privileges stifle an honest reckoning with history and its still-relevant legacy. Those reading The Prophets closely will find the scriptures much more strongly align with care for the marginalized than a “wokeism” shot fired over the bow.
Secondly, you fail to make a distinction between personal standards of morality and civic values that are upheld by communities. I speak to you here in the historical tradition of Baptist greats such as Roger Williams who proposed a radical vision for his time that civic values should favor the expressions of individual conscience to the exclusion of coercion by the state. The Massachusetts Bay Colony had a way for dealing with the discomfort Mr. Williams evoked: banishment from the community. Of course, one should develop boundaries for their own moral reasoning and behavior; however, it is destructive to seek to impose those values as the civic virtues to be upheld by an entire community. The values we uphold should seek to encompass all members of the community, even those you implicitly upbraid for regarding your beloved values as passé.
Thirdly, you speak of the happenings recently occurring at Asbury University. I trust that many individuals there have experienced a profound, collective spiritual moment, but whether history considers this a revival will become apparent over time. I, too, would love to see genuine repentance experienced on a wide scale in this country. But I do not speak here of how we have become conditioned to think of revival; that is, the personal salvation experiences of individuals.
I hope for a much more encompassing, societal revival championed by theologians and preachers of the marginalized such as Howard Thurman.
I speak of a repentance from the Power (in the Pauline sense) of Christian Nationalism that motivates political mechanisms to enforce particular readings of the scriptures and silence minority voices in the community because they are deemed “morally deficient”.
So, yes, let us love God and love our neighbors. Let us also seek to give equal hearing to all members of the community and allow the room in our civic spaces for the expression of individual conscience even when it rubs against our personal morals.
Craig Henderson
Huntsville, Texas
