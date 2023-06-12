I’m writing this to thank and commend Representative Murr for his highly informative opinion piece regarding the behavior of Ken Paxton. In accepting bribes in the form of campaign donations Paxton used the office of Texas Attorney General to to the bidding for a private individual. That said, I must complain that Mr. Murr fails to address the elephant in the room, our corrupt system of campaign finance that allows wealthy individuals to buy influence.
Almost every politician in this state, and the country, accepts overly generous campaign contributions from wealthy sources, individual and corrporate. These donations all come with strings attached where the politician is expected to represent the interests of the campaign donor, even to the detrimet of the citizenry and his or her own constituents. This has been going on so long it’s become accepted and expected practice, but that doesn’t make it any less corrupt.
The SCOTUS declared that government cannot place limits on the amount that donors can contribute to an individuals campaign when it overruled McCain-Feingold. It did NOT, however, say that government cannot place limits on what individual politicians can accept from donors. I suggest that if criminal sanctions for accepting large campaign donations had been in place, this ugly business with Paxton would have never become an issue. Moreover, we’d have a cleaner more trustworthy government overall. Just sayin’.
Robert Meyer
Huntsville, Texas
