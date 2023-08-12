Dear Neighbors:
I am one of the people who stands on the corner of Sam Houston and 11th every Wednesday holding a sign that says “Black Lives Matter”. This activity evokes many responses from drivers. Most of them are kind, but some not so much. A common sentiment barked/shrieked/hollered at us from cars whizzing by is “All lives matter”. I agree. They do.
But let me explain why my sign says “Black Lives Matter”, quoting from Luke 15:
“Then Jesus told them this parable: Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the ninety-nine in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.’”
The Apostles were astounded by this, knowing not what it meant. Simon Peter piped up. ‘But Jesus. All Sheep Matter’.
I made up that last bit to make a point. Sheep in a flock are safer than those unprotected by numbers. A sheep alone in the open country isn’t as safe. What I know about shepherding isn’t much, but a good shepherd according to this parable will make extra effort to look after a sheep that has been separated from the flock.
Due to the legacy of racism, black families in America hold, on average, one tenth of the wealth of white families. One third of black people have negative overall wealth, twice that of white people. Black people are far more likely to be arrested than white people, and if convicted serve longer sentences. Yes, white people have problems, but not generally because they are white. All lives won’t matter equally until black lives are treated with the same respect and dignity as white ones.
Peace.
Chris Randle (he/him)
Huntsville, Texas
