On December 21, 2021, our 1845 Convivencia combined Synagogue, Christian Church and Mosque were burned to the ground by well trained arsonists. By Congressional decree, ATF investigators should have immediately brought in sniffer dogs and equipment designed to detect which flammable liquids were used to saturate the building before starting the fire. The ATF never came. Months later I got a call from the ATF and the agent said that he had heard that the building burned so badly that there was nothing left to investigate. The Sheriff never investigated and when I called the editor of the San Jacinto County Times, he told me the fire never happened or he would have heard about it. Tracking down the arsonists which had nothing to do with the building burning to the ground.
Anti-Semitism is getting out of control and an earlier fire was directed at our Chapel of the Nativity sign with its Star of David, Christian Cross, and Muslim Crescent Moon and Star. The 176 year old log building had been meticulously restored over the course of several years and also served as a museum.
There was a lovely 4 x 8 sign with the three religious symbols on it in the dogtrot and of course it completely burned up in the conflagration. The arson occurred during Hanukkah, a major Jewish religious period around the time of the Christian Christmas.
On January 29, 2020, our beautiful house at 1700 Avenue S was caught on fire by two arsonists. There were eye witnesses who knew the arsonists and to date, there have been no arrests of the trespassers and druggies that had invaded the house and had set up a druggie camp in the woods behind the house which could be seen from Normal Park.
We believe that due to the explosive nature of the fire, that a meth lab in the basement was responsible for the total devastation that consumed over half of the mid-century modern house.
It will never be a residence again as it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore it and thus we made it look attractive to blend back in to the neighborhood and it is now a wildlife shelter housing a family of beautiful vultures.
Another fire of unknown origin, virtually destroyed a house on Avenue O, recently. Hopefully justice will be served and any arsonists involved in any of the fires will be arrested and taken off the streets.
George H. Russell
Huntsville, Texas
