Recently there was an article written by “the casual observer” in which he discussed the “goalpost movement” taking place in our society. Listed as several examples of goalpost moving in our society were examples such as the legalization of marijuana, legalizing gambling, censorship, entertainment, and our language. As I reflected on this well written article, I began recalling how we have accepted immoral behavior as “free expression”, or the adage of “I’m ok, you’re ok; you do what seems right to you, and I’ll do the same”. Is this where we are as a society? Are moral boundaries a thing of the past? Are our children being exposed to conduct that thirty years ago would have been deemed totally unacceptable?
When I read that a number of our major universities are promoting ideas such as critical race theory and the new term called “wokeism”, I wonder have we strayed from the biblical teachings of loving each other and loving your neighbor as yourself?
When major corporations in America are more concerned about caving in to the “woke” crowd for fear of being labeled antiwoke, I ask myself, what is evolving in our great America. I become concerned about promoting a man-made ideology rather than the principles that our God in his word laid out for us. When we as a nation look at each other as God created human beings and see our neighbors as such and return to loving each other like our God teaches, I believe that many of the man made ideologies of today will fade away.
There are lifestyles today that I do not agree with, and I certainly believe there is a danger exposing our children to these alternate lifestyles. However, I will continue to try my best to look at those with different lifestyles as being created by a holy God. I
will love them with the hopes that one day they will encounter God’s teachings and come to know Him and his love for them. God’s standards are not man’s standards. I’m as guilty as anyone about my disobedience to God’s standards, relying on His mercy and forgiveness.
The recent revival movement that we as a nation are witnessing in Asbury, Kentucky and various college campuses around our country is something that I hope spreads like wildfire across our nation. We, as a nation, have truly been blessed, despite historical scars and we must return to a higher moral country that God will continue to bless. God bless the students in Asbury.
When I recount the major issues facing our country such as homelessness, crime, border crisis, abortion, disrespect of our valued first responders, and a federal government that endorses a lifestyle contrary to God’s teachings , I become concerned about our future.
However, I do believe our country is coming to the realization that we will take a stand for what is right and good, especially for our children. Mothers all across our nation are speaking out at school board meetings, Asbury students are sharing their faith with others, and many elected officials are taking stands.
I believe in America’s greatness, but it must be tied to God’s greatness. I am an eternal optimist and I will continue to treat my fellow man with respect as a child of the great Creator.
Are moral boundaries “passé”? I look forward and pray for a Great Awakening.
Andy Brauninger
Huntsville, Texas.
