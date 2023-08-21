The Roxie Douglas Scholarship Foundation & Learning Institute completed their 27th Scholarship Banquet this past Saturday night. It was beautiful, from the decoration by Ruby Rushing and her Team, who are one of their 2024 Humanitarians for her great support and dedication through the years — to the Mistress of Ceremony, Dr. Shirley Tucker Wallace, the Greetings from HISD Marcus Forney, Walker County Commissioner Ronnie White, and City of Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger, who also brought a Proclamation from the City of Huntsville. The Entertainment was excellent with the Willing Workers of Huntsville, the Phat Cats of Houston, Texas, Infinite Praise of First Missionary Baptist Church and the anointed Katherine Houston who sang the Lord’s Prayer as a tribute to Hattye Owens. Sue Hall, the Education Director, gave a fantastic occasion as only she can do, and Kamyne Wynne had everyone crying as she thanked the Foundation for giving her the jumpstart to her fabulous career as she told us the many accomplishments she has completed since her scholarship in 2013. Pastor Otis L. Cunningham started the banquet and ended it with Prayer and First Lady Cynthia Cunningham introduced the great Speaker, Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, the couple’s daughter. This was the first year awarding the Hattye Owens Memorial Scholarship and the Recipient for that was Shumar Scott, presented by Ed and Rissie Owens. The Friends of Samuel and Emanuel Douglas awarded a Scholarship this year, presented by Kenneth Pace, and the recipient for that award was Bailey Hall. Also awarded scholarships from the Foundation were Melissa Garrido and Shelbee Adkins. Honored for their dedication to the Huntsville Community, and to the Foundation and Institute were the Business of the Year Bennie J’s Smokepit, accepted by owners Bennie Johnson and Diana Johnson; Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, accepted by Pastor Demarcus Howard; Jimmy Spivey; H.E.B.; Walker County Federal Credit Union; and Irving’s granddaughter, Sierra Davis, for her many years of dedication to the Institute and PWA Of Huntsville.
Thanks goes to the Photographer and Board Member, Yolanda Martin-Scott, and all of the R.D.L.I. Board, who we could not survive without their dedication and support. President Sue Hall, Vice President LaTanya Irving, Secretary Leta Jones Thompson, Treasurer Kwenton Williams, and also Irving’s Administrative Assistant with Yolanda Scott and Chaplain Dr. Shirley Tucker Wallace. Other dedicated Board Members — Joni Hall, Fundraiser Chairperson; Kathy Williams, Cheryl Johnson, Lee Baron’s Sam Jhangiani, Cheryl Straughter, Sierra Davis, Tyger Booker and Nakia Jamal Booker, who are also the owners of Platinum Printing, who designed and printed the beautiful Souvenir Books; and Colonel Samuel and wife Suzy Douglas, who helped finance what the Foundation does each year and who is Roxie Douglas’s son. Thank you also goes to my nephew, Brandon Cooper, for traveling here all the way from Austin, Texas. It was so good to see him, and that he be a part of his grandmother’s legacy. Thank you goes to Didra Jones of Ave. D for the beautiful food she catered for the Banquet.
The Foundation is thankful for the many individuals and businesses who bought Ads in the Souvenir book, which helps make the Banquet and all awards possible: First National Bank, Dr. Zenovia Nobe Bryant, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the Huntsville Item, Cox Funeral Home, Huntsville I.S.D., Mac and LeAnne Woodward, Ralph and Linda Pease, Kiwanis Club, Bill Fick Ford, Fidelity Lodge #221 of Huntsville, Warren Chapel Church, Dr. Shirley Wallace, Dr. Darren & Marsie Grant, Thomasine Golden, Liesa Hackett of Crystal Resolution Mediation, Willing Workers of Huntsville, Dr. Stephen Means, Platinum Printing and Memorial Services, First New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Morris Johnson, Dr. Curtis Montgomery of Good Samaritan Women Care, First Missionary Baptist Church, Roxie Douglas Learning Institute, Elescore Credit Counseling and Kit & Caboodle Mini Warehouses. The 2023 Diamond Donors were Dr. Zenovia Nobe Bryant, First National Bank, Friends of Samuel and Emanuel Douglas and Colonel Samuel and Suzy Douglas. They will be honored in their 2024 Banquet.
I credit God for being so Good and thank Him daily for helping them to help others.
A Special Thank you to the Huntsville Item for your continuous support. We love you!
Carmen Irving, Executive Director of the Roxie Douglas Scholarship Foundation & Learning Institute
Huntsville, Texas
