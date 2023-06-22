I am always pleased when I see that you have published a Gene Blair article. It is obvious that he puts much thought and research into the articles he writes. I know that reading them will be a true eye-opener and thought provoker for me. His recent article entitled, “No Crown for the Heavyweight,” did not let me down.
The rate at which Americans are growing increasingly obese is alarming. Mr. Blair’s article inspired my wife and me to take steps - - to eat more sensibly and to encourage our family members to “nip it in the bud.” Thank you, Mr. Blair for your fine article!
Then, in the following edition of The Item, an article entitled, “Museum Hits a Note,” was published. As I read about the “multi-millions of dollars” spent by the writer and his wife promoting tourism in Walker and San Jacinto Counties, I wondered if he had approached the Walker County Historical Society or the State of Texas Historical Commission in a humble and diplomatic manner to promote a bond of partnership.
I am impressed that they have been so philanthropic, but at the same time I am hesitant to visit the subject museums based on street appeal and the fact that there are rarely any vehicles there; they do not appear to be open. This indicates to me that they are not well-attended and safety may be a concern if I am taking my family. Are there handrails on the staircases, are restrooms accessible, are they air conditioned and heated, is there a guard or safety officer available in case of an incident? This is NOT a slam on the writer at all, but merely an observation made by an elderly citizen who enjoys visiting the county and state museums in our fair town.
In trying to think of a way to enhance use of the writer’s generous efforts, I also wondered if he had considered donating these museums to one of the historical societies which could professionally give them the street appeal, county code upgrades, and advertisement that would be needed to optimize their usage. Perhaps, that is not an option for him - - just a thought.
Regardless of whether or not this old man visits the museums, I’m thankful for people in Huntsville who consistently give back to the community.
Donnie Calvin
Huntsville, Texas
