HUNTSVILLE — After another perfect run through district play and another district title, Alpha Omega Academy earned high praise for its efforts on the field.
The Lady Lions were not only recognized on the district level but grabbed eyes at the state level with four members earning honors.
AOA saw one named to the all-state first team, two on the all-state second team and one state honorable mention.
Junior pitcher Allie Warren was the lone member named to the all-state first team. Warren was the Lady Lions' ace in the circle as she pitched all but three games for AOA. In her work, she threw 71 1/3rds innings and picked up 11 wins in 18 starts. Of the 341 batters she faced, Warren struck out 71 of them and stranded 54 on base.
Alpha Omega Academy would land both freshmen Mikaleigh Wright and Morgan Keenright on the all-state second team.
Wright had a strong year at the dish and hit a .516 average in her first year. She also had a team-high 33 hits.
Keenright, another freshman, saw time in the circle and at first base for the Lady Lions. She cleared the 20-hit mark as she finished the year with 23 and drove in 27 runs, all while striking out twice. In 34 chances, she had four errors at first base. She also pitched 26 2/3rds innings in the circle. She would face 142 batters and tallied 27 strikeouts in her time there.
Senior Chrissy DeShaw would tab all-state honorable mention after slashing a .333 at the plate and bringing in 25 RBI. On defense, she fielded 96.7% of the plays committing one error all season long.
AOA seniors Candace Smith and Allison Davis were selected to the all-district first team with freshman Caycee Curtis. The Lady Lions also had Warren, Wright, Keenright and DeShaw on the all-district first team.
Smith was the Lady Lions lead off batter where she drew 13 walks and hit for a .254 average. Her big swing cleared the fence on three occasions and led the team with seven stolen bases this year.
Davis saw 61 plate appearances in her senior year and hit for a .333 average. She garnered 15 hits and drove in 23 runs. Her defense saw just three errors in 35 chances leading to a 91.4% in the field.
Curtis finished the season batting a solid .395 for AOA with 17 hits. Her base running saw three stolen bases and scored 21 runs for AOA. She finished with five extra-base hits in her 58 plate appearances.
AOA rounded out the selection with senior Cameron Smith and Mia Davis on the All-District second team.
Cameron played in all 21 games and hit for a .217 average at the plate. She hit double-digit hits with 10 and drove in 11 runs. She scored another 17 runs on the base paths.
Mia finished the season with an on-base percentage of .407 as she grabbed seven walks and six hits.
AOA’s season came to a close in the second round of the postseason against Shiner St. Paul.
