HUNTSVILLE — After finishing off district play with a perfect 8-0 record, Alpha Omega Academy was set to host a second round TAPPS playoff game.
However, the opponent would not be a favorable one as Shiner St. Paul finished second in its district to set up the rematch from last year's state semi-final.
With junior pitcher Allie Warren in the circle, AOA looked ready to fight after getting the first two outs in the first two batters she faced.
But things turned.
The Cardinals saw a single and then a two-run blast by Tori Walker. A walk, back-to-back singles, another walk and an error to make it 6-0 in their favor.
While the Lady Lions fought back, Shiner got the 16-5 win to eliminate AOA.
“I thought we battled and they are the defending champs,” AOA head coach David DeShaw said. “We knew we had to come in here and play our A-game. Shiner hit the ball really well tonight. We didn’t play poorly, they were just the better team tonight.”
Warren got the start in the circle, like she has most of the season, and started strong. She would get two grounders to open the game, putting the Cardinals lead off batters away.
Then she struggled to grab the third out.
DeShaw would send Warren back out for the second where she gave up another home run to make it 7-0. In the third, DeShaw would turn to freshman Morgan Keenright.
Kennright finished out the other four innings of play as Shiner would see success off her in half the innings. The Cardinals added four runs in the fourth and five runs in the sixth on seven hits.
Shiner had four balls leave the fence with Walker finishing with two home runs and three RBIs.
“They were hitting Allie. In the first inning, we got the first two but then they scored six,” DeShaw said. “They put seven runs on her and I thought they were putting it on her too much so I went to Morgan. Morgan did a good job, they just hit the ball. I probably underestimated their offense, but they hit tonight.”
As the Cardinals put up six runs in the first, AOA was unable to answer offensively right away.
But things clicked in the second. AOA saw help from the bottom of its order as Chrissy DeShaw was hit by a pitch. Back-to-back walks put runners on the corners and a stolen base moved everybody up.
Then small ball worked for AOA. A fielder's choice made it a 7-2 game with two outs and the Lady Lions had life.
Senior Candace Smith would then blast a two-run homer to score her and her twin sister, Cameron, to make it 7-4.
With one out in the third, St. Paul would make a pitching change. They turned to Hailey Radicke and she shut it down. Radicke got a double play to end the inning and stop any run the Lady Lions might have.
AOA’s fifth run came off an Allison Davis line drive into center field.
“We battled back and at that point I thought we could stay in the game, but they answered,” DeShaw said. “That put us back behind again. We just couldn’t stop their offense tonight.”
With the loss, AOA’s season came to an abrupt close. The Lady Lions were looking to make another deep run into the postseason as last year but it didn’t work out.
While the ending was disappointing, they left with a senior class that never lost a district game and made the deepest run into the TAPPS postseason to date.
“It was a good season, and I thanked our seniors,” DeShaw said. “This loss doesn’t define us. That senior class went to a semi-final and kept this program rolling. We ended up on the wrong side of it tonight.”
