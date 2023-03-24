HUNTSVILLE — A 14-run first inning proved to be all the Lady Lions needed in their home opener on Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions sent 29 batters to the plate in their game, where they plated 20 runs to get the 20-0 win in district play.
“The important thing is we are 2-0 in district,” AOA head coach Davis DeShaw said. “I knew Lutheran North was going to be at the bottom but we have to play. Everybody got a chance to hit. We are 2-0 and we have Conroe coming in next Tuesday.”
Lutheran North was unable to stop AOA’s offense in the game as the Lady Lions batted around the order twice in the first inning. Senior Candace Smith accounted for two outs in the lead off spot, she would pop out to shortstop and in foul territory for the outs.
Allie Warren played a big role for the Lady Lions as she accounted for two hits, three runs and two RBIs. Allison Davis drove in another four runs for the Lady Lions as the bars remained hot.
While the score was a massive gap, it gave AOA an opportunity to get some of its less frequent batters a chance to get some looks in a district game.
“It's more at-bats for our players,” DeShaw said. “You can’t take much away from this pitching but the main thing is we keep playing and give other kids opportunities to get out here. I think today was making sure everybody got some playing time.”
Warren was a do-it-all person for AOA in this one as well. She fought in the circle and was one walk away from retiring all nine-batters to Lutheran North. In her outing, she faced the order once.
She struck out five batters while relying on her defense for the remaining four outs.
“She’s real solid and we know what we are going to get from here,” DeShaw said. “She lost nine-up, nine-down with a walk but other than that she still got a no-hitter. We know what we get out of Allie, she’s reliable and has done a great job for us.”
Now the Lady Lions have to get ready for another tough matchup as I-45 rival Covenant Christian. AOA will remain at home for the outing with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
