HUNTSVILLE — Despite several down years for the Alpha Omega Academy girls’ basketball team, they have been able to flip things around as they return to the TAPPS playoffs.
The Lady Lions (8-14, 4-8 TAPPS district 5, 3A) will make their return trip on Saturday as they will travel to San Antonio to face The Christian School at Castle Hills.
“We are excited and this team has grown so much this year,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “Having the same team we had last year has allowed some fluidity. They have learned how to play together, but individually each kid got better.”
AOA’s team has been built from the ground up as they returned their entire team last season, and they won’t lose any either. The Lady Lions squad has seven sophomores, three freshmen and one junior.
One thing about this team is they have learned how to play with each other in an effort to reach one common goal and have become able to play around the court.
“Having many girls that can step out and shoot,” Norris said. “Being able to be versatile and really hard to guard. The fact that they can shoot the ball, the post can outplay together. Those are skills that they have improved. As the coach, I’m really proud of that.”
Experience is something that all coaches are looking for and this team, it is no different. The Lady Lions have it all. Sophomore guard Maddie Wallace is a key to that.
Wallace has taken over as the field general and through 15 games, leads AOA in scoring with 157 points. Her experience isn’t alone, however, sophomore Carter Allen has also seen action in 15 games and is second on the team with 154 points.
“She is a fighter and is a little smaller and she plays with a chip on her shoulder,” Norris said. “Maddie is providing great leadership in games. Even when we are behind she keeps playing hard and stays positive.”
While scoring is needed to win, basketball is a team sport and requires other steps. And rebounding has been taken over by one member, junior Kathryn Peach.
Peach has played strong on the defensive end and has hauled in 125 rebounds, 29 more than the next closest play. Peach has also come along on the offensive side of the ball.
In her 15 games, Peach has added 106 points and has even started to find success from behind the three-point line.
“For her size, she is so athletic,” Norris said. “Our battle with her this year is getting her to slow down. She is quick, big and strong. But she gets ahead of herself. Against Pasadena, she played within herself and had a double-double in the second half alone. She goes through stretches where she can be dominant because of her size.”
This team has also stepped things up from behind the three-point line as a squad. This season, they have hit 85 of them, up from 31 last season. But the one thing that has this squad prepared is their depth of people stepping up late in the season.
Freshman Annsley Hurst and sophomores Savannah Valles and Hannah Dunster have picked up their game as well to get AOA to this point.
“Savannah is a vocal kid,” Norris said. “The last few games Annsley was fantastic in the passing game and rebounding. She is passing the ball well and getting tougher. Her progress as a freshman has been really exciting. I can see her growing to be a good player for us.”
Now, this team has the ability to do something the AOA girls’ team hasn’t done in a very long time. Win a playoff game.
The Lady Lions have their first opportunity to do so since 2019 as they will play on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. in San Antonio.
“It’s another experience for them but at the same time if we play well we have a chance to win,” Norris said. “Hopefully we make shots, defend and rebound. We have been taking care of the ball in recent games. Our girls are really good when they get shots. I look at it for a chance to do something else that is cool.”
