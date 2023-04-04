HUNTSVILLE — Heading into a Tuesday afternoon game, Alpha Omega Academy faced the only other undefeated team in TAPPS division 4, district six play.
The Lady Lions battled Brazos Christian for the right to be in first place and after a slow start by AOA, they prevailed in five innings as they run-ruled the Lady Eagles.
AOA scored seven fourth-inning runs to grab the 10-0 win and first place.
“They came in and were 4-0 in the district so it was just us and them,” AOA head coach David DeShaw said. “We hadn’t seen them yet, so we weren’t quite sure what kind of team they were. We are glad to get the run-rule win. We started slow and had a lot of base running mistakes. All-in-all, we got the victory.”
Brazos Christian opened the game with a leadoff single and a walk that got junior pitcher Allie Warren into trouble early, but she quickly settled things down as catcher Mikaleigh Wright was able to throw out the lead runner as she stole second.
Another walk got a Lady Eagle on the base paths, but the Lady Lions held tough as they never allowed a runner to advance to third base in the game.
Warren finished the game pitching all five innings, where she allowed two hits, two walks and struck out six Lady Eagles.
AOA also relied heavily on its defense to throw people out on the bases as two Lady Eagles were caught stealing.
“She is consistent and she is going to throw strikes,” DeShaw said. “She settled down quickly, and they really didn’t do a lot on the bases after the first inning. They like to run so we have to watch for that, but the end result was a zero on the board.”
The Lady Lion’s offense started the game strong as senior Candace Smith saw a five-pitch walk to get on base. Smith later went on to steal second and eventually score as Warren hit into a ground out, giving AOA an early lead with two hitters having come to the plate.
AOA then made some noise but went quiet until the third inning when they pushed across one more run.
The bottom of the fourth was pivotal for AOA, however. The Lady Lions sent 11 batters to the plate and saw seven runs come across to score to blow the game open. It also gave the Lady Lions the opportunity to end the game in the bottom of the fifth, which they did outside of some questionable baserunning.
AOA had three girls thrown out on the base path including Smith, who was thrown out trying to advance home to end the game with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Cameron Smith got thrown out at second in the same inning trying to advance bases and Caycee Curtis got thrown out trying to move up twice.
“I thought it was just a matter of time because we have some good hitters,” DeShaw said. “I feel like once we start hitting, they are going to hit. We ran ourselves out of innings, otherwise, I think we put those runs up earlier. I felt like it was a matter of time.”
As the Lady Lions have now moved into the first-place spot with the win, they have also turned the page on their district schedule. AOA will have to play its district opponents one more time, and this time on the road.
AOA will remain home for a 5 p.m. first pitch Thursday against non-district opponent Bay Area Christian before picking up district play again on Monday when they travel to Brazos Christian for the second matchup against the Lady Eagles.
“We just have to keep doing what we do,” DeShaw said. “We have to go to Bryan Monday for the return trip and I think they are going to get us back. We’ve seen everybody in the district now, Monday will be a big day.”
