HUNTSVILLE - A slow start would put the Alpha Omega Academy girls' basketball behind early against Rosehill Christian Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions would be unable to close the gap as they fell to Rosehill, 67-25.
Carter Allen and Kathryn Peach would lead the team in scoring with nine points apiece. Allen would add six rebounds and Peach would have two assists in the game.
“I told the girls it’s a cool moment, and it’s good to be in moments like that,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “You’ll always remember playing against really great teams and great players like that. I was really proud of our effort. We have goals before the game that we talk about, things that we want to do, and they did those things tonight. Rosehill is just that good. But I was proud of the way they played together. They played really hard.”
The Lady Lions came out the gates slowly. They would fall to an early 8-0 deficit in the first quarter and would end the quarter down 20-6.
Struggles would continue for the Lady Lions in the second quarter as they would go into halftime down 42-11.
The Lady Lions appeared to be at a size disadvantage against Rosehill. AOA was unable to protect the paint, and Rosehill was able to score efficiently.
“They're everywhere when they’re that big,” Norris said. “That’s probably the best team in the state at our level.”
Although the size advantage was apparent, Norris liked the way his team played regardless of the outcome.
“We really accomplished keeping them off the boards for the most part,” Norris said “They scored on us in the lane because they are that much bigger than us, but we did a much better job of rebounding in this game than in most of our games. That was an emphasis on interior defense, an emphasis on cutting to open space. I thought we did a better job of that in the second half. I think the effort and the toughness that they have played with the last few games are really going to help them down the stretch here. There’s a lot of winnable games left for them, so I'm hoping they realize that.”
One of the biggest reasons for the Lady Lions' struggles was the lack of open passing lanes. Each time the Lady Lions attempted a pass, a Rosehill defender was there to tip or steal the ball.
“They're in the passing lanes,” Norris said. “They're hard to defend when you have that height disadvantage.”
Scoring would slow down for both teams coming out of halftime, and they would head into the fourth quarter down 58-15.
The Lady Lions would make a few shots in the fourth quarter, but it would be too little too late.
“We haven’t been to the playoffs in a long time, but we’ve got a chance to do that,” Norris said. “We got a chance to go on the road and win some games here to close out, and maybe win a playoff game. Doing a lot of things this year that we haven’t done in a while so that’s kinda exciting for them. Each new thing we do is something we haven’t done. They’re so young, but they love each other. That’s awesome. That’ll take them far.”
The Lady Lions are set to play First Baptist Christian at 6 p.m. Friday in Pasadena.
