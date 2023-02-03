PASADENA — After getting a 39-30 win over First Baptist Christian, Alpha Omega Academy’s girls team is on the verge of its first postseason appearance since 2019.
The Lady Lions were led by junior Kathryn Peach in their win. Peach would lead the Lady Lions with 17 points and 12 rebounds, good for a double-double.
AOA would also be helped with sophomore Maddie Wallace who added 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Lady Lions. Sophomore Carter Allen would add nine more points and five steals.
Now, AOA will await the results of Lutheran North vs. First Baptist Christian. A First Baptist Christian loss eliminates them and clinches the Lady Lions the final playoff spot.
AOA will return to the court for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday against Faith Academy before closing the season out on Thursday at Northland Christian.
