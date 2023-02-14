HUNTSVILLE — Last year marked Alpha Omega Academy’s first trip to the TAPPS 3A softball semi-finals in program history.
Now, with a team full of nine returners from last season and three newcomers, the Lady Lions will have the opportunity to build off of what they started.
“We are just excited to get things going,” AOA head coach David SeShaw said. “We have some new faces this year but we have a lot of returners who have good playoff experience.”
The Lady Lions have the pieces this year to continue things in a positive fashion. AOA brings back junior pitcher Allie Warren who saw a majority of the innings with 71.1 pitched.
In her outings, she would get 14 starts with an ERA of 3.925. But with hitters in position, that number would fall to 1.598. Warren would also strike out 71 opposing batters but has added a new goal for herself this year.
Warren is looking to develop her skills and become capable of moving the ball around the zone to give her more flexibility from inside the circle.
“This year I’m trying to focus on moving the ball around,” Warren said. “I just want to make it harder for the hitters. I also want to be able to shake it off and be able to support my teammates around me.”
While AOA saw Chrissy DeShaw hit the circle some last season, the Lady Lions will add a freshman to the circle that they expect big things.
Morgan Keenright is an addition that they have added and she had a strong eighth-grade year and will now head to the varsity level. While she comes with assistance to the circle, Keenright will also look to bring a big bat with her.
“We are expecting good things out of Morgan,” DeShaw said. “She has a big bat and a really good pitcher. I think she is going to help a lot with the innings. Morgan will get a share of the innings.”
Other offensive bats that come back are Candace Smith, Allison Davis, Chrissy DeShaw and Warren. All four posted batting averages higher than .400 with Warren leading the way with a .477.
Smith is a force on the base paths as well as she isn’t scared to steal the extra base, something she wants to add to her resume this season.
Smith, Davis, Chrissy and Warren tailed over 69 hits and that is something that AOA will look to have coming back as well as adding pieces around them to make this offensive one of the best in TAPPS.
“We brought back probably our four best hitters from last year,” David DeShaw said. “Some of the freshmen can hit the ball. It looks like this might be our best lineup from 1-9.”
“They have a lot of experience and I’ve known all these kids all the way through,” DeShaw said. “They mean a lot to us. What’s different this year is we have four seniors on the field and four freshmen. We have to get used to playing with each other this year.”
While the team is likely to be strong offensively, the infield is going to be a strong point for this Lady Lion team.
Candace Smith has been the leader of the infield as the shortstop and has been joined by her twin sister Cameron in the middle.
But as AOA has the dirt covered, they might see some slippage in the outfield.
As all of this is still uncertain, Candace is looking to expand her role on the team and become the field general.
“I want to try and control the infield,” Candace said. “We want to try and make as few mistakes as we can. I feel like it is really important your senior year to capitalize on it because you want to set an example for the rest of the people coming up. Having the season we did last year, we have high expectations to live up to. We want to be better than last year.”
Now the only thing left to do is play softball. The Lady Lions have already opened their season as they played Cypress Christian on Feb. 6 but didn’t see quite the results they wanted.
AOA will continue its quest to get back to the state semi-final with a 5 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Anderson-Shiro.
“We want to do it again,” David DeShaw said. “It was a lot of fun last year. Last year we thought we were going to take a step back from the year before. We didn’t think we were going to get there but we did. Now, we are reloading and want to move on to the next step.”
