HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy ended its non-district volleyball season in a fashion most people want to. The Lady Lions swept I-45 rival Covenant Christian to propel themselves into the meaningful part of the season.
The Lady Lions won the sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25-11 and improved to 12-6-1 on the season despite having their fourth head coach in four years.
AOA brought in Lisa Wilcox to lead its volleyball team as hiring a new coach was entering a critical zone.
“I got the job two weeks before tryouts so it was a quick turnaround,” AOA coach Lisa Wilcox said. “The seniors have now had a new coach every year and I told them to just trust the process as I changed things up. This game showed it coming together in the end.”
With a new coach, came new opportunities. Wilcox came in with a team that was willing to work with her to become better.
After making a couple of position moves, the Lady Lions were ready to put their skills to the test. In their first game as a squad, AOA swept Trinity to get their first win and prove that they could work under the new head coach.
“This team is coachable. They do things that they have never done before and play positions they have never played before,” Wilcox said. “They are open to new ideas and letting me move them to the places they need to be.
Noted moves made by Wilcox were made to help the team. Senior Allie Warren was one of those as she moved from the front row to the back row. Sofia Jensen was another player who moved as she went from an outside hitter to a middle and Brianna Greer took over as libero.
As AOA has now had 19 opportunities to build as a team, getting the final win in commanding fashion was the icing on the cake for a team that had no coach 14 days from tryouts.
“I am excited that we get to go into the district after this game,” Wilcox said. “They came together as a team and saw the results of the work they have put in since August. I don’t know any of these teams so we are going into every game ready to fight.”
AOA has had time to click, though.
The Lady Lions competed in two tournaments in the preseason where they had a record of 8-3-1 in the shortened matches as they had time to bond and learn their new positions.
But this win against the rival is the top.
Against Covenant, Greer was next to perfect as she recovered 27 digs on 28 attempts to help save points and give her offense a chance to work. From her saves, Warren and Claire Jackson assisted with 23 together.
Jackson tailed 15 of them with Warren adding eight.
Jensen continued her hot streak from last week as well. She dropped six of AOA’s 23 kills and added three more points via blocks.
As a team, AOA had 23 kills, 12 aces and seven blocks.
“It was the most exciting win I think they have had,” Wilcox said. “We played in tournaments and that is where we clicked as a team. Now, this win means a lot to them.”
As the meaningful part of the season begins, AOA will try to build off its district schedule last year grabbing the final spot in the district to advance to the playoffs.
In the first round of the playoffs, AOA defeated Central Texas Christian in five sets to give them a playoff win.
Now, the Lady Lions will try to replicate what they did against Covenant.
AOA played the game with minimal errors and played a solid game on all fronts rather than an up-and-down ride that they have in the past games.
“I am looking for consistency. I tell them sometimes it is like we are on a roller coaster ride. There are highs and then lows. I want it to be more like a plane ride where you are steadily climbing to reach the destination,” Wilcox said.
The Lady Lions will officially start their district slate on Thursday as they host Faith West Christian Academy. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in the “Lion’s Den.”
