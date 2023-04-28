HUNTSVILLE — With a senior class that has never lost a district game, Alpha Omega Academy will open up its 2023 playoff run on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions finished atop the TAPPS district six standings and will now await their first opponent.
“We are just excited to get the playoffs started,” AOA head coach David DeShaw said. “We start practice in mid-January and I always say the playoffs start in May. It’s been 15 weeks and should be as ready as we can be. We get to open the playoffs at home.”
AOA’s offense went through a tear in district play and won all eight games via a run-rule. The Lady Lions bats erupted for 138 runs in those eight games and saw some unfamiliar faces step up.
Freshman Mikaleigh Wright has led this Lady Lion offense and sits at the top of four separate team categories. Wright holds a .552 batting average in her 58 at-bats. She has also scored on 37 of her 38 trips to the bases.
Junior Allie Warren is the other member of the Lady Lions squad that picks up a hit in over 50% of her at-bats. Warren has nabbed 29 hits in her 57 at-bats and is tied with freshman Morgan Keenright with 26 batters in.
When the Lady Lions make contact that are capable of extending the bases on those hits. AOA has seen 37 extra base hits this season with senior Candace Smith leading the way with eight of them. She also sees the ball well and has picked up 12 walks.
But now the Lady Lions will face a tougher opponent with stronger pitching.
“We tried to play some tougher non-district games this year,” DeShaw said. “I think we have to take ourselves back to those types of games. Pitching is going to be stronger. I think we have to stop thinking about the district teams and thinking about the other games. I told our girls if we bring out an A-game, we are going to win.”
In the circle, AOA relies heavily on Warren. She has thrown 67 innings for the Lady Lions in the circle and faced several batters. Warren has allowed 57 hits in those innings with opposing teams scoring 57 runs but only 25 of them were earned.
While Warren's 68 strikeouts and 20 walks allowed, she will bring more than that as she has the experience from last year's playoff run.
DeShaw saw some help in the circle this season as well with freshman Morgan Keenright.
Keenright picked up 26 2/3rds innings of work but in some instances, it wasn’t ideal. Four of her seven outings saw over five hits but she was strong on the strikeout front as well.
“Allie is just consistently good,” DeShaw said. “We know what we are going to get with her. I’m not too worried about her. As long as we keep the offense rolling, we are going to be fine.”
Now, AOA has to look towards its four seniors to provide key leadership. The Lady Lions saw a remarkable run to the state semifinals last season and now look to do that again.
DeShaw will look towards Candace Smith, Cameron Smith, Chrissy DeShaw and Allison Davis to guide this team through what could be a strong first round opponent in St. Paul Shiner.
Shiner eliminated the Lady Lions on their trek to winning last year's state title, but after losing a few players to graduation, they finished second in their district creating this potential second round matchup.
“It’s play or go home and I’m going to need these seniors to step up,” DeShaw said. “They are a big part of what we do and if they want to compete to the final four, they have to come in and play their game. We have a lot of new faces this year and they have done a really good job. But the way our seniors play will dictate the day.”
AOA will host the game with first pitch coming at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at the Lady Lion field. The opponent is TBD.
