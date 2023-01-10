HUNTSVILLE - After jumping out to a quick 8-1 lead, the Alpha Omega Academy girls’ basketball team would never look back.
The Lady Lions would finish the game with a 44-31 win over First Baptist Christian Tuesday night. This win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Lady Lions.
“I was really proud of them,” head coach Jeff Norris said. “I was proud of them for being composed.”
While the Lady Lions got the win, it did not come easy. Both teams played a physical game from start to finish on both sides of the ball.
“Honestly I feel like that's the most physical we’ve been all season,” Norris said. “We talked about that kinda throughout the game. Not getting frustrated when teams are physical with us. Last week, we played some tough games and were under a lot of pressure. I thought they handled it really well tonight.”
After heading into halftime with a 28-15 lead, Norris knew he had to keep his team focused on securing the win.
“We might have given them too many things to think about last game coming out of halftime,” Norris said. “We wanted to give them one thing and that's to handle the press because that's the thing that will turn the game the quickest and I thought they did a great job with it.”
One of the keys to victory for the Lady Lions was having multiple players contribute offensively.
Sophomore guard Maddie Wallace came up big, scoring 23 points. Junior Kathryn Peach also chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds.
“The fact that they really tried hard to take Carter Allen away offensively, and we had two other girls step up,” Norris said. “I told them that at halftime we got a lot of girls that can score. Let them use that energy to take her away and the rest of us will pick up the slack. They did awesome tonight.”
The Lady Lions are set to play their next home game against Northland Christian on Jan. 17. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.
