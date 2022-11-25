HUNTSVILLE — Three members of Alpha Omega Academy’s volleyball team were recognized by TAPPS district 5, 3A after the season.
AOA’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed. Senior Candace Smith was selected to the all-district first team and was the Lady Lions' lone selection to the top squad.
Senior Cameron Smith and junior Allie Warren were selected to the all-district second team with Brianna Greer earning honorable mention nods.
The Lady Lions would finish their season with a 10-10 record and a playoff berth. In the opening round, the Lady Lions would also go on to defeat Central Texas Christian School in five sets. AOA would be defeated by the eventual state championships in Round Rock Christian in the second round.
