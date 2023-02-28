HUNTSVILLE — Against the No. 2 team in the state, Huntsville softball team would never find its rhythm as they lost to Barbers Hill 2-0 in their home opener.
The Lady Hornets would struggle to get much going offensively throughout the game. They would manage to get three hits and have one runner walk.
“We left several runners on base there,” head coach Morgan Bryan said. “At the end of the day, it’s just about adjustments and unfortunately we didn't make timely adjustments when we needed to and they did.”
After a scoreless first inning, Barbers Hill would drive in the first two runs of the game off an RBI double to take an early 2-0 lead over the Lady Hornets.
Falling down early in the game was not the biggest issue for the Lady Hornets. The lack of adjustments was the real killer.
“Being down wasn’t the worry for us, it was just making sure that we executed at the plate and made those adjustments that we really needed to make,” Bryan said. “At the end of the day, you’re playing a great team. You've got to make those adjustments and you’ve got to be able to put the ball in play.”
Outside of the second inning, the Lady Hornets had a strong defensive showing. Holding the Lady Eagles at two runs gives the team confidence moving forward.
“Defensively we only had one bad inning so those are things that we can grow on,” Bryan said. “If we can fix that one inning and can make those adjustments, I think it’s a whole different ball game.”
While this is a tough loss for the Lady Hornets, the preseason has helped condition this team to play this level of competition.
“We’ve played a great preseason,” Bryan said. “We’ve played a lot of ranked opponents, we’ve gone to 6-A competition and we’ve tried to really toughen up our preseason.”
Huntsville now heads to the Lamar Consolidated Tournament where they will play six games over the course of the weekend. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Foster to kick things off.
