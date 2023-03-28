HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a win against a tough Kingwood Park team, Huntsville softball had to keep its focus as they worked to get a win over Nacogdoches.
The Lady Hornets punched for a two run first inning that propelled them to a 10-2 win over the Lady Dragons.
“I think we did a really good job but I would have liked to see a little bit more,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “I think adjustments were a little lax but all-in-all we pulled together as a team. We had timely hitting and we had some great base running. We had a strong defense behind Hope and she threw a really good game.”
Offense for Huntsville has needed a break out game in district play and they got that showing Tuesday night. The bats exploded for 14 hits off the Lady Dragons pitching.
Huntsville mounted five hits with one out in the first and plated two but the offense was strong throughout the seven innings. Huntsville scored multiple runs in the first four innings in the win.
Senior Noelle Sandmann played a vital role for the Lady Hornets as she went for three hits and scored two times. In the second inning, Sandmann would strike for a double that was followed by a triple by junior Jaelynn Duke to keep the inning alive.
The middle part of the line up in Hope Grant, Katie VonRossenberg and Duke all left the game with two hits.
Huntsville has also picked up its two out hitting as they were able to come up with the timely hits they needed to make a run.
“I think our preseason readied us for our district play, district isn’t a joke,” Bryan said. “Our team is really bowing up to those situations and challenges, especially with two outs. We aren’t giving up in those situations.”
Huntsville tossed a different arm in the game, giving the ball to Grant in the circle and having Duke play at shortstop and the results were the same. Through the seven innings, Grant tossed a no-hitter and struck out 10. She allowed two runs, all unearned, and walked three members of the Lady Dragons.
“She had a great game and we were able to rest JJ,” Bryan said. “We were able to get some other players into the game and some situations we haven’t been able to get them to. A couple of our young kids got some good reps today. Hope did a great job and she held her own in the circle today.”
Now, Huntsville has another opportunity to show the Huntsville fans what this team can do.
The Lady Hornets will face off against Dayton on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park.
“It’s great being at home and our crowd is always great,” Bryan said. “It was a pink out game and our guys showed up for us. They weren’t as loud so maybe they can do that on Friday. Being able to be at home and the comfort of being in front of your home crowd is great.”
