AUSTIN — After a season that saw 27 wins, Huntsville softball was ranked 17th in the most recent Texas Girls’ Coaching Association Poll.
The Lady Hornets posted a 27-13 record this season and saw a trip to the Class 5A, Region 2 regional quarterfinals where they were defeated by Dayton.
But the Lady Hornets racked up several other titles along the way. Huntsville picked up its third straight District 16, 5A title and another postseason berth. The Lady Hornets claimed a third straight bi-district championship and their second area round title in three years.
