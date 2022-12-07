HOUSTON — Huntsville’s girls basketball team pulled out an overtime victory over Houston Westside on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hornets (3-11) and the Lady Wolves would need more than the set 32 minutes as Huntsville would gain the 51-46 overtime win.
The first half was filled with high-intensity play by both teams with pressure defense and fast transition paint points. The real test came in the second half.
Huntsville had a six-point lead that Westside (11-3) cut to one to end the third quarter 31-30.
With three minutes left in the game, things got scrappy. Huntsville was up one, then Westside scored on back-to-back buckets to give the Lady Wolves a three-point lead with a minute and 19 seconds left.
After Huntsville was fouled, the Lady Hornets tied the game with an old-fashioned three-point play. Westside had a shot to take the lead, but missed allowing the Lady Hornets to score, and went up two with seconds remaining.
Westside then went coast to coast, hitting a floater in the middle of the paint to send the game into overtime.
The Wolves held control in the first three minutes of overtime, but Huntsville hit a big three-pointer to come within one with 56 seconds left.
Senior JaNavia Gage then hit another big bucket to give the Lady Hornets with a 47-46 lead, Westside would then foul, expanding Huntsville's lead and leading to the win.
Junior guard Mahalia Twine led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Gage added her sixth double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Hornets will return to the court on Friday for another non-conference game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. against Elsik Alief in Houston.
