HUNTSVILLE — After three hours and 19 minutes of play in a meaningful district closer, Huntsville prevailed as senior Hope Grant drilled a ground ball past Porter's second baseman to score sophomore Anna Rosenlund.
The Lady Hornets secured the 3-2 win in the bottom of the 13th inning which claimed a share of the district 16, 5A title.
To get the win, Huntsville put together a lead-off single by Rosenlund and a sacrifice bunt to advance her. Junior Jaelynn Duke singled to put runners on the corners. That’s when Grant hit the walk-off single.
“That’s the picture perfect inning, if you want to know the truth,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “Hope would probably tell you it was a horrible hit, but she was so excited because she got the game winner. We were just preaching to the girls to focus in, keep putting the ball in play because it is going to happen. Hope did, and she did a great job and I couldn’t ask more of her.”
This game was the second time these two teams met this season. Huntsville dropped the first game, 1-0 as neither team could string together hits.
Saturday’s game was very similar.
The Lady Hornets would get five hits in extra innings and five hits in the first seven innings. Junior Aariss McHale looked like she would get things rocking early for Huntsville, though, as she took a 3-2 pitch to the center field wall for a one out double.
But that was it for the next two innings as Huntsville couldn’t get a runner on base.
A Lady Spartan mistake gave Huntsville an opportunity and they took it. McHale reached safely on a dropped third strike in the bottom of the fourth to which Duke ripped a double to tie the game up at 1.
Duke would later give Huntsville the lead after an error by Porter’s catcher allowed her to advance home, but then the offense stopped again.
Huntsville saw eight innings of scoreless softball.
“That is a great pitcher and she’s a sophomore,” Bryan said. “She spots the ball really well and they are a young team. Seeing my kids rise to the challenge, even if they didn’t have success in the first couple of at-bats, shows that we are growing up a little bit. We want those pressure situations so we can perform in the ball game.”
While the hits were lacking in some areas, the Lady Hornets played selfless softball. Huntsville would lay down four sacrifice bunts in the game to advance runners up, something that they haven’t had to do in years past.
The Lady Hornets offense was led by Duke with three hits in the game, but saw four others collect hits with Rosenlund, McHale and freshman Chloe Sanders a two-hit game.
“It’s huge to be able to advance runners in situations,” Bryan said. “Even though it is simple softball, it is the biggest thing you can do. In those situations you have to make sure you put the ball in play. For me, it’s not about if you are safe. We celebrate those just as much as we celebrate big hits.”
With this game being a pitcher duel, Huntsville saw Duke strike yet again. She tossed all 13 innings in the game where she struck out 17 Lady Spartan batters. In the outing, she hurled 183 pitches with 141 being strikes.
Duke has been a mainstay in the circle all year and Saturday was no different. She faced 51 batters where she allowed 11 hits and two runs.
“I kept preaching to her ‘we’ve been here and we’ve done this,’' Bryan said. “We know what we are doing and to stay calm. Both her and Katie [VonRosenberg] did a great job. They were spot on. To have JJ throw nearly 200 pitches and not show fatigue is amazing for me.”
While Duke took care of 17 outs, Huntsville’s defense took care of the rest.
The seven behind her and Katie VonRosenberg played a clean game where they had one error. Rosenlund laid out for a run-saving catch in the top of the 13th and second baseman Kali Klawinsky had several plays at second.
“They did a fabulous job and they knew the situations,” Bryan said. “They wanted the ball each time and I’m proud of the way they showed up with their gloves. Their effort was awesome.”
As the regular season comes to a close, Huntsville has the opportunity to still claim the number one seed in district 16, 5A. These two squads will likely play a tie-breaker game on Monday with the winner getting the one seed.
However, both squads share the district title after this win.
Huntsville will now turn its attention to the postseason, though. While their next opponent isn’t known just yet, they will still play in the postseason that starts on Thursday and must be completed by April 29.
“I told them to take the fight they had today into every playoff game,” Bryan said. “If you continue to fight, you’ll continue to do awesome.”
