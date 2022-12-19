HUNTSVILLE — Despite not scoring their first basket until after the 4:43 mark of the first quarter, the Lady Hornets never wavered.
Senior JaNavia Gage hit the first basket for the Lady Hornets and then the Lady Hornets would work towards knocking the deficit down.
Huntsville outscored the Lady Eagles in the second quarter by nine points to bring it within single digits but it wasn’t enough in the Lady Hornet's 60-38 loss.
“For the girls to be able to rally and get back into the game in the second quarter was great. I just wish we would have taken care of the basketball in the third quarter,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “That would have put us in a great position to win the ball game. When you are young, you deal with turnovers and just the girls realizing what we need to do to win the ball game.”
Turnovers have been momentum stoppers for the Lady Hornets as they had 22 turnovers in Monday’s loss. However, while Huntsville was able to make their run in the second quarter they only had two turnovers in the eight minutes of play.
Huntsville is a young team having just three seniors on their roster. They are still looking for players to stand up.
Junior guard Mahalia Twine was somebody that stepped up against Fairfield. Twine finished with a team-high 25 points in the game and was the only Lady Hornet to get in double-digit points.
Twine also played strong defense as she came up with six steals. But with her being the only scorer over four points, the Lady Hornets struggled to gain any momentum.
“We are a young team,” Bennett said. “ Lots of adjustments and lots of teaching. Every day is a new experience for us. We are starting to see some kids come alive, but our older girls need to come alive and take care of business. I’m still looking for one of my older girls to take charge. Mahalia is doing her job on the offensive end and can lock up their best player but we need one, maybe two more, to get over the edge.”
Fairfield was able to use seniors Shadasia Brackens and McKinna Brackens to their scoring going. The duo combined for 31 points despite strong efforts from the Lady Hornets.
“I thought we did well adjusting,” Bennett said. “We started out in a half-court press but I wasn’t seeing what I wanted to see. We went full-court man and we were able to make them tired. We just couldn't take care of the basketball on our end. We allowed Fairfield to get into the paint and they have two really good players. Those girls know what to do and we have to do those as well.”
While the team has taken some disappointing losses this season, they have a master plan involved.
Bennett wants her team to be battle-tested for their new district, which will see an upgrade in opponents. She also wants the team prepared for what lies after the district season ends and the UIL playoffs start.
“We are always in preparation to win a district title,” Bennett said. “This district, we expect to have a little bit more competition than we have. We also want to foresee what happens in the playoffs. The goal is to get a little bit further there.”
Huntsville will play one more game before heading into a Christmas break. The Lady Hornets will face Hardin-Jefferson at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Sour Lake.
