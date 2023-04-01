HUNTSVILLE — After two lighting delays that totaled just under three hours in stoppage, Huntsville softball walked away with a district win against a strong Dayton team.
The Lady Broncos would come out of the delay on a tear, scoring four runs in their first at-bat back from the stoppage, but Huntsville would hang on to get the 8-6 win after an insurance run gave them breathing room heading into the top of the seventh.
“It was a marathon and it really is true, it is a marathon, not a sprint,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We had to battle some rain and the girls stuck it to them. It’s hard to come back when you have been sitting and waiting. They did a good job fighting through the adversity and coming out on top tonight.”
With a runner on second and one out in the bottom of the third, a lighting delay came into effect to delay the game. After an hour and 16 minutes, play resumed for long enough that Aariss McHale launched a triple and gave the Lady Hornets a 7-0 lead.
As the game hit the end of the third, another lighting delay would send both trams back to the locker rooms.
But with a 7-0 lead, it looked positive for Huntsville who needed nine more outs to grab the win.
Dayton had other plans.
The Lady Broncos used the break to their advantage and made it count as they took junior pitcher Jaelynn Duke for four runs in the top of the fourth inning, making things closer. It also forced the Lady Hornets on their heels.
Dayton would then add another two runs in the sixth to make it a one-run game before Bryan made the pitching change giving the ball to senior Hope Grant to close out the game.
“In the last inning, they came out with a fire under them from being under the rain delay for so long. I wanted to mix the speeds and tempo on them,” Bryan said. “Maybe I should have done it sooner, who knows? Hope did a great job coming in and shutting it down at the end.”
Duke still had a dominating performance, as she has for most of her career at Huntsville, finishing the game with six innings pitched and 11 strikeouts. Before the first delay, she would pick up her 400th career strikeout as a Lady Hornet.
“It’s amazing that she can do that as a junior and has the command that she has,” Bryan said. “We came out a little bit scratchy after the rain, but she held her own before the weather came through. She dominated and fought through the end of the game.”
Senior Valerie Cobb had one of the biggest at-bats of the game in the bottom of the sixth, as she would ground out but picked up an RBI to give Huntsville a two-run cushion going into the top of the seventh.
“That was a huge boost,” Bryan said. “That one rbi was a great job by Valaire and Kali had it made up in her mind that she was scoring.”
After the break, the Lady Hornets’ offense struggled to get things going as they had three hits to close out the game
Before the delays, things were going smoothly for the Huntsville bats. The Lady Hornets had racked up a six-run lead on eight hits in the first 2 1/3rd innings giving them a big lead.
Huntsville had six batters collect hits with Katie VonRosenberg having a three-hit bid - including an inside-the-park homerun that scored three. Freshman Chole Sanders, junior Kali Klawinsky and McHale each added two hits for the team.
Offense for Huntsville has been a strong point and up until the delay, it continued that success.
“They are a really scrappy team and they are great,” Bryan said. “They helped with the tarps so props to Dayton. It’s great to see the offense step up in those situations. Especially when you want to make sure you have enough runs going into the weather. Going into the game, in general, you want to execute at the plate and I think they did a good job.”
Now, Huntsville has to hit the road for the upcoming week as they will play one more game before flipping the script on district play and starting over.
The Lady Hornets will travel to Porter for a matchup against the Lady Spartans Tuesday. Huntsville will travel to Lufkin on Thursday for its second matchup against the Lady Pack and the final time they meet in regular season play.
But after a nearly five-hour game against Dayton, Huntsville will have to recharge and get this game behind them.
“We have to refocus and the rain kind of did a number on us,” Bryan said. “We have to refocus, settle back in and look at what our job is at the plate this week.”
