HUNTSVILLE — In the opening district game, Huntsville softball went back-and-forth with Lufkin in a tie game before the Lady Hornet bats broke things open.
Huntsville would see back-to-back home runs by junior Jaelynn Duke and senior Hope Grant in its 5-0 win over the Lady Pack.
“I think they did a good job,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “Offensively we made adjustments, I would have liked to see the sooner but all-in-all we did a great job of making them and having the timely hits. Jaelynn threw a great game and was one pitch away from a no-hitter, which sucks. She took care of business and made sure we got it done. I’m proud of the way they showed up today and I couldn’t ask for more.”
The Lady Hornets would send the Tarleton State commit in Duke into the circle, the place she resides the most for Huntsville. She would throw 6⅔ innings of perfect softball before a line drive over the second baseman would end the bid.
Duke would throw a complete game shutout despite the base knock where she struck out 15 Lady Pack swingers. She came into this game needing two strikeouts to reach the century mark this year and after the performance, she sits at 113.
She also never had the Lady Hornets in a panic as that was the only base runner Lufkin had in 21 tries.
While Duke held things down defensively, she had strong support that helped her get the remaining six outs.
“She wanted it and she was asking for it the whole week,” Bryan said. “She wanted to make sure she was the one in the circle and had the ball. I think that speaks really well for her. Being a competitor and wanting to go out there and shut them down. I think she did a great job. She did amazing.”
Offensively, Huntsville struggled in the opening three frames. Lukfin’s Mia Harper had the Lady Hornets’ offense in a jam. Freshman Chole Sanders got the first hit for Huntsville in the second inning.
By the third inning, Huntsville had just mustered up two hits in a scoreless ball game. Duke then changed that in the fourth inning as she and Grant had back-to-back singles to open things up.
Huntsville would find themselves with a 3-0 lead after the fourth but the duo of Duke and Grant would hit back-to-back solo bombs to make it a 5-0 game in the fifth, where it stayed.
“We knew that she was throwing high and we talked about it and adjusted,” Grant said. “We got in the box and made adjustments from there.”
During the preseason, Bryan scheduled things tough to make things easier on her squad and after the first district game, there is an improvement.
For some of the preseason Huntsville struggled to make adjustments to pitchers but they changed that against Lufkin.
“I think they settled and that is the most important part to me,” Bryan said. “I love to see them not be anxious in the second round of hitting. They settled in, relaxed at the plate and had confidence in what they were doing.”
After moving to 1-0 in district play, Huntsville has to face a squad they are not familiar with in Kingwood Park.
K-Park was moved into the district at the realignment last season and provides a tough matchup for the Lady Hornets. K-Park went four rounds deep in the postseason last year and has started its season 16-7.
The Lady Hornets also bring in something, they haven’t lost a district game since the shortened 2020 season. Since that mark, Huntsville is 21-0.
But both will get put to the test at the end of this week.
“K-Park has always had a good program and they made it really far in the playoffs last year,” Bryan said. “We respect them just as much as we respect our other opponents. We expect a good game to come out of it. We are looking forward to it.”
Huntsville and Kingwood Park are set to square off on Friday in Kingwood but weather may play a factor in when the game can get started. The squads are scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday.
