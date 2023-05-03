HUNTSVILLE — Coming off back-to-back run rules in the bi-district round, Huntsville softball has the opportunity to return to the regional quarterfinals after missing it last year.
The Lady Hornets will match up against Lovejoy in the area round, the round Huntsville was eliminated in last year.
While Huntsville heads into this matchup coming off a 24-run performance offensively and allowing four runs to Mt. Pleasant in the opening round, the key will be the continuation of it all.
“We have to keep that offense with us,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We have to stay focused at the plate and do our job. We did a great job in that series of putting the ball in play and not doing too much. I think it paid off for us. Defensively, we have to be a little more on our toes. At the end of the day, we have to focus on the little things.”
Lovejoy comes into this series after finishing in second place in District 13, 5A holding a 23-10 record and going 10-2 in the district.
But Huntsville prepared itself for the later run in playoffs with its preseason and district play. The Lady Hornets faced off against 6A opponents as well as ranked teams to try and give the team something to fall back on at a time like this.
“We went and played some tougher opponents in the preseason and some ranked opponents,” Bryan said. “We wanted to test ourselves. Our district was nothing to joke about. We played some tough competition and I think that will play a factor for my girls in preparation and handling tough situations.”
Heading into the playoffs, Huntsville’s offense was a tad sluggish. In the Lady Hornets' final two regular season games, they went 1-1 and scored four runs. Against Porter in a play-in game, things picked up as Huntsville plated five to kick things off.
But then the gates lifted and Huntsville’s offense found its groove. The Lady Hornets were finding gaps and bringing runners home in the bi-district round. But now they need that to continue.
Huntsville has had players in previous years that would drive the ball over the fence and clear the bases, but now they have to switch things up to small ball. The Lady Hornets will also have to face two tough pitchers from Lovejoy who have allowed 135 runs this year with only 83 of them earned.
Sophomore Anna Rosenlund has been batting in the lead-off spot and has drawn 19 walks with an on-base percentage of .460 this season. With Rosenlund getting on, junior Jaelynn Duke has had several opportunities to bring in runs.
Duke is currently batting a .593 with 67 hits and 45 RBIs, a pivotal player for this offense. She also has 10 home runs this season.
As the blasts are good, Huntsville needs consistency from the entire lineup as moving runners over has been key for them this season.
“We don’t want to change our focus every round,” Bryan said. “We want to keep the same focus round after round. The same focus has to go every week for us, put the ball in play and don't try to do too much. Right now, that is working for us offensively and if we keep that same mentality, it will work out in the long run.”
Huntsville’s back seven has been strong this season behind senior Hope Grant and Duke. The Lady Hornets have seen 35 errors this season but bring in a .959 team fielding percentage as they make less than one error per game.
But in the playoffs their play is key. While Duke and Grant have combined for 232 strikeouts, the remaining outs have to come from the field, and with the competition getting tougher, more balls will head into play.
“There hasn’t been but it doesn’t mean that there won’t be,” Bryan said. “You’re in the playoffs for a reason. You see great offensive teams and defensive teams. We want to make sure they are prepared. You are not in the postseason to see people strikeout, you are there to see them play a good ball game.”
In the circle, Bryan started Grant for the first playoff game and could do the same against the Leopards. Grant comes in with a 10-3 record in 17 appearances and while she isn’t a strikeout pitcher, she gets outs. In her 65 2/3rds innings pitched Grant has allowed 28 runs on 48 hits.
When Grant plays her primary role as first Bryan gets Duke in the circle who gets a majority of the innings. Duke has seen 143 2/3rds innings of work and is coming off a five-inning shutout where she had one baserunner come off an error.
Duke has hurled 2,207 pitches for the Lady Hornets and of the 624 batters she has faced, she’s struck out 176 of them.
But now that duo has to remain strong in the circle.
“Hope has done a good coming in and complimenting. She threw a lot in preseason and we were trying to get her ready for this,” Bryan said. “I think they complement each other as a staff. Jaelynn is seasoned in being in the circle in playoff situations. I think she strives in those pressure situations and wants to be there.”
Huntsville and Lovejoy will open its three-game series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with game two coming at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The two squads have a potential third game lined up for noon on Saturday if needed. All three games will be played at Corsicana High School.
