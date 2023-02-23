HUNTSVILLE — After making its furthest run in the UIL playoffs since 2012, Huntsville girls’ basketball was honored by District 16, 5A.
The Lady Hornets saw three superlative awards, two members selected to the all-district first team, three members selected to the all-district second team, four members selected to the all-district honorable mentions and four members selected to the all-district academic team.
Senior Ja’Navia Gage has been a member of this team since her sophomore year and has played a pivotal role for Huntsville under the basket. While she started to take on more of an offensive role this season, she was named the District 16, 5A Defensive Player of the Year.
Gage would be joined by junior guard Mahalia Twine and head coach LaToya Bennett with the other superlatives.
Twine would earn the nod as the District 16, 5A Offensive Player of the Year for her work as the point guard.
Bennett was tabbed as the District 16, 5A co-coach of the year after guiding the team to the regional quarterfinals and a 9-1 record in district play.
Junior Markia Sweat and freshman Jazlyn Hill took the other coaches by storm as they earned first-team all-district honors.
Sweat has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman and played a strong role this season on both sides of the ball.
Hill played a similar role as she came off the bench and became a strong shooter for the Lady Hornets hitting several threes.
Freshmen Alyvionia Winn, Chloe Sanders and junior Chelsea Butler earned second-team all-district honors, all of which were new to this team this year.
Junior A’quarius Howard and seniors Bri McNeil, Thania McGowan and Thaniah McGowan were all named to the All-District honorable mention team.
Hill, Thania, Thaniah and Sanders were also recognized for their efforts in the classroom as they were selected to the Academic All-District team.
Huntsville’s season came to a close Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals as they fell to Mt. Pleasant 52-34.
