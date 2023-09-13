HUNTSVILLE — With the preseason winding down, Huntsville volleyball has completed its 29th game of the season where they faced a team that gave them one of the tallest opponents to date.
As the Lady Hornets fought, they were unable to get a set win as Conroe completed the sweep. The Lady Tigers grabbed the straight sets 14-25, 24-26 and 16-25 as the Lady Hornets tried to take the second set before a penalty gave the set to Conroe.
“They are big and it is good for us. We are not going to see anybody in our district that is that big,” Huntsville coach Cody Hassell said. “When our hitter has to figure out how do I get around this and what can I do, then we are benefitting from that. Do I like the loss, no. If the girls take it positively we can take a lot away from this game.”
In all three sets, and most of the year, Huntsville has hung tough with all opponents. The Lady Hornets will trade points with teams but around the 11-point mark, things stall. That was the case against Conroe.
In the first set, Huntsville stayed point for point until the Lady Tigers rattled off a 9-5 run to expand the lead. Another 6-2 run ended the match.
However, it looked like Huntsville might have figured something out in the second set. The Lady Tigers could never put Huntsville away like they did in Set 1. Conroe did rally on a 4-1 run as they looked like they were poised to close the set but Huntsville stormed to a 7-3 run.
“Something we have worked on all year is three-in-a-row, don’t let the other team get three-in-a-row. It is OK to lose a point but we have to stop it after three,” Hassell said. “Every set tonight we gave up four or five in a row. In rally scoring, that is the difference in the game. We have to find a way to get a point.”
Taking a loss isn’t always a good thing, but in some instances it is. The Lady Hornets learned that they could compete against all teams, despite size. Huntsville has two main hitters, who are the only girls who stand over six feet tall. Those two are senior Chelsea Butler and junior Mylie Theisen.
Huntsville’s hitting duo teamed up for 17 kills with Butler leading the way with nine.
The experience Huntsville got though is key against a faster, taller team as they have three seniors on the roster Butler, Paige Holland and Madison Elkins. Huntsville also has five returners with full varsity experience.
“When we can play a game like this where it is at a faster pace, you cannot replicate that in practice,” Hassell said. “Seeing them keep their composure in those situations, it only prepares us for the district and that is what it is about.”
Huntsville will have two more non-district games to prepare for the real part of the season. It will start on Friday as Huntsville will travel to Willis for a 4:30 p.m. game. The Lady Hornets will return to the Paul Bohan Gym on Sept. 19 with a game against Madisonville.
“We learn from tonight and get better on Friday and Tuesday,” Hassell said.
The Lady Hornets will open district play at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 against Lukfin at the Paul Bohan Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.