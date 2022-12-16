MADISONVILLE — Despite taking the lead at the break, Huntsville girls’ basketball were unable to complete a second half comeback as they fell to Madisonville.
The Lady Hornets were able to hold a 28-27 lead at the break but could not hold on in their 54-45 loss.
“I thought early we did well,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “Defensively we were putting pressure on them. I thought down the stretch once they started pressing on us we started to turn the ball over. I thought as the game went on we showed out youth defensively because it was hard for us to stop their drives. They were able to get deep into the paint and anytime you can get that close to the rim you can score or get to the charity line. Madisonville was able to get too many opportunities and that’s what we have to work on.”
Huntsville prides themselves on defense but were unable to get stops against Madisonville’s Kayla Dickey and Ke’Myreul Wheaton. The duo for the Lady Mustangs was able to drive to the basket on several occasions leading to easy baskets.
While Dickey and Wheaton were forces, the Lady Hornet defense was able to step up.
Huntsville saw themselves with 13 defensive rebounds but with the Lady Mustangs running a press, the Lady Hornets turned the ball over 25 times in the game.
“We came back and we talked about breaking the press and we made some adjustments,” Bennett said. “One thing that we capitalize on is our defense. When you can’t stop somebody in the front court and keep them from transitioning down the floor it’s going to be tough to win the ball game. Even at halftime when we discussed it, I don’t think the girls’ processed the information and we weren’t able to make the stops we needed.”
The Lady Hornets are still a young team and those mistakes are warranted. Huntsville was led by JaNavia Gage, who had a double double. Gage finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the match.
Junior Mahalia Twine would lead the Lady Hornets with 16 points in the bout, but those were the only two Lady Hornets to get into double digits.
Huntsville has also struggled from the free throw line and points this year and against Madisonville they went 6-15, which was costly down the stretch.
“We just have to keep cooking,” Bennett said. “The girls’ are showing up everyday and working hard in practice. Defense has always been our staple. That’s what we have to start and we need to start making adjustments in those areas without young girls. Especially when we need you to slide over and pick up that next man. Just keep watching and they are going to keep getting better.”
Huntsville will now look towards their monday matchup where they will tip-off at 11 a.m. against Fairfield at the Paul Bohan Gym.
